Georgia Tech vs MD Eastern Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
11:45 1H- Two Georgia Tech big men with fouls. Mouhamed Sylla is one of the bigs with two fouls. Georgia Tech is currently on a five minute scoring drought. They also have six turnovers and clinging to a 7-6 lead.
15:45 1H- Georgia Tech jumps out to a 7-3 lead and is shooting 75% from the field early in the game. True freshman Mouhamed Syllas has five early points
Hoops season is here!
Georgia Tech begins its season tonight against MD Eastern and will look to pick up its first win of the season and start off the 2025-2026 campaign the right way. The Yellow Jackets have a lot of talent coming into the season and a very deep team which should allow them to take the next step as a program with their eyes set on March.
Stay tuned for updates throughout the night.
