Georgia Tech vs. No. 18 Cincinnati Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
It is almost gametime in Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets (2-2, 0-0) welcome in the No. 18 team in the country to McCamish Pavillion today and they are hoping to land a big early season win. After losing early season games to North Florida and Georgia, Damon Stoudamire is looking for a ranked win today, something they were able to do last year at different times.
The Bearcats (4-0), an NIT team last season, are making their first road trip of the season following a 76-60 win over Northern Kentucky on Tuesday night. Cincinnati also has defeated Arkansas-Pine Bluff (109-54), Morehead State (83-56) and Nichols State (86-49), winning their four games by an average of 33.8 points while scoring 88.5 points per game.
Tech and Cincinnati are meeting for the 13th time in series history, but for just the third time in Atlanta and the first time since 1979, when both programs were members of the Metro Conference. The Yellow Jackets won both prior meetings, played at Alexander Memorial Coliseum.
The teams met last season at Cincinnati’s Fifth Third Bank Arena, with the Bearcats taking an 89-54 victory in Tech’s fourth game of the season. Tech is meeting its first Associated Press Top 25 team this season. The Yellow Jackets went 3-1 against Top 25 teams during the 2023-24 season. Today is game 5 in Georgia Tech’s seven-game homestand to open the 2024-25 season. The Yellow Jackets do not leave Atlanta until they visit Oklahoma on Dec. 3 in the SEC/ACC Challenge.
UC associate head coach Chad Dollar, who has been with the Bearcats the last three seasons, was on the staff at Georgia Tech under head coach Brian Gregory for five seasons from 2011-16, serving the last two as associate head coach.
Be sure to stay locked in right here and refresh the page for the latest updates, scores, and highlights from the matchup between Georgia Tech and Cincinnati.
1st Half
Nait George, Javian McCollum, Kowacie Reees, Baye Ndongo, and Doryan Onwuchekwa are the starters today for Georgia Tech.
15:37- Cincinnati leads 10-4. Georgia Tech already has turned the ball over five times.