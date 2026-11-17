Georgia Tech vs Norfolk State Live Updates | NCAA Basketball
In this story:
Georgia Tech returns to the hardwood and is looking to get to 5-0. Norfolk State stands in their way of doing so.
1st Half
Pregame:
Starting Lineups:
G- Courtland Muldrew
G- Kam Craft
F- Jackson Fields
F- Tylis Jordan
F- Victor Valdes
Najeh Wilkins is a sports journalist, broadcaster, and digital content creator covering Georgia Tech and the college football landscape. A graduate of Georgia State University with a degree in journalism, Wilkins has built his career covering college football, recruiting, and high school athletics throughout the Southeast. Wilkins covers Georgia Tech for Georgia Tech On SI, providing news, analysis, game coverage, press conference reporting, and recruiting coverage surrounding the Yellow Jackets. Wilkins has developed a growing digital sports media presence across YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, and X, combining traditional reporting with modern sports content and on-camera analysis. His work includes interviews with coaches, players, recruits, analysts, and media personalities while covering some of the biggest storylines in college and high school football.Follow najehwilk