All Yellow Jackets

Georgia Tech vs Pittsburgh Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Can the Yellow Jackets end their two game losing streak?
Najeh Wilkins|
Jan 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) shoots against the Syracuse Orange in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Jan 6, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) shoots against the Syracuse Orange in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

In this story:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

20:00 1H-

Pregame

Georgia Tech is back on the hardwood and returns to McCamish Pavilion on Wednesday night. The Yellow Jackets have dropped two consecutive games and are looking to end its losing streak. The past two games they have put themselves behind the eight ball, and will need to rebound at home to get back on track. A fast start would be the best way to do so.

Stay tuned for Updates

More Georgia Tech News:

After Recent Commitments, Georgia Tech Now Has One Of The ACC's Highest-Rated Transfer Portal Classes

Georgia Tech Gets Commitment From Former Oklahoma State EDGE Taje McCoy

Georgia Tech Lands Commitment From Alabama Transfer Edge Noah Carter

Report: Georgia Tech Is Bringing A Familiar Name Back to Be The Next Defensive Coordinator

Former Auburn Offensive Lineman Favour Edwin Commits to Georgia Tech

Published
Najeh Wilkins
NAJEH WILKINS

Najeh Wilkins covers football and basketball for Georgia Tech Athletics at FanNation. He has experience in recruiting, hosting, play-by-play, and color commentary.

Share on XFollow najehwilk
Home/Basketball