Georgia Tech vs Syracuse: Live Updates, Scores, Stats, and Highlights From Tonight's Game
Georgia Tech has won three straight games and two of them have been ACC conference wins by double digits and they will look to extend that tonight on the road vs Syracuse.
Syracuse (6-8, 0-3 ACC) is looking for its first ACC win after sustaining defeats at Notre Dame on Dec. 7 (69-64), Wake Forest at home last Tuesday (81-71) and Florida State on the road Saturday (90-74). The Orange have dropped six of their last eight games following a 4-2 start and are 6-2 at home this season.
A win tonight would give Tech its first 3-2 start in ACC play since the 2020-21 season. The Yellow Jackets started that season 3-1 and went on to finish 11-6 and win the ACC Tournament.
Tech has won three games in a row by an average of 25 points. The Jackets scored their largest margin of victory in any game since 2007 with their 92-49 win over Alabama A&M, and their largest victory margin against an ACC team since 2021 with their 85-64 win over Boston College.
Tech has won seven of the 15 meetings between the two teams since Syracuse joined the ACC and nine of 18 meetings in the history of the series, which dates back to the 1986 NCAA Tournament. (2017 victory was vacated by the NCAA Committee on Infractions). Georgia Tech Tech has won the last two meetings, including the only regular-season game in 2023-24, a 65-60 decision in Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets have won three times in eight visits to the JMA Wireless Dome, including a 67-62 decision on March 4, 2014, with the Orange ranked No. 7 in the nation. They are 3-3 against the Orange at McCamish Pavilion.
Pregame
Starting Lineup for Georgia Tech:
G- Lance Terry
G- Nait George
G- Jaeden Mustaf
F- Baye Ndongo
C- Ryan Mutombo