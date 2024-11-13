Georgia Tech vs. Texas Southern Live Updates | NCAA Men's Basketball
After a tough loss on Sunday to North Florida, Georgia Tech (1-1, 0-0) is looking for a quick bounce back tonight at home vs Texas Southern. Coming into the game, Georgia Tech is No. 92 in the latest Kenpom Ratings and Texas Southern is No. 272.
Texas Southern head coach Johnny Jones was an assistant coach at LSU for five meetings against Georgia Tech between 1986-90. Three of those were NCAA Tournament games, of which the Yellow Jackets won two, including a 1990 meeting in the second round in Knoxville, Tenn. That Tiger team included Shaquille O’Neal, Stanley Roberts, and Chris Jackson.
Despite placing five players in double-figure points and scoring 93 points, which matched a high for the Yellow Jackets under Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech lost for the first time this season, 105-93, to North Florida Sunday at McCamish Pavilion.
The Yellow Jackets spread around the offense, with five players finishing with 10 or more points. Baye Ndongo delivered his first double-double of the season, and seventh of his career, finishing with a team-high 20 points and 10 rebounds. Kowacie Reeves, Jr. (17), Luke O’Brien (15), Lance Terry (14) and Javian McCollum (14) rounded out the double-digit scorers. Naithan George filled the stat sheet, making a team-leading seven assists to go along with a career-high six rebounds, five points, and a steal.
Tipoff is right around the corner at McCamish Pavillion and be sure to refresh the page for the latest updates, stats, and scores from Georgia Tech's game vs Texas Southern.