Georgia Tech vs No. 18 Clemson Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

Pregame

Be sure to follow along with us right here today for live updates from today's game between Georgia Tech and Clemson!

After a stunning upset on the road last weekend vs NC State, can Georgia Tech pull it off again this weekend at home against Clemson? The Tigers come into this game ranked No. 18 in the country and are playing like one of the top teams in the ACC.

Four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures against the Wolfpack, paced by 21 points from Kowacie Reeves Jr. Jaeden Mustaf logged his first collegiate double-double behind 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Tech shot 51.9 percent from the field, while holding NC State to a 37.1 percent clip.

Clemson comes into Saturday off its first ACC loss of the season, dropping an 80-76 overtime contest against NC State. The Tigers are 3-2 when competing on the road. After dropping its first two road contests, Clemson has won the last three, most recently a 76-61 win at Notre Dame. RJ Godfrey leads the Tigers offensively, contributing 12.2 points per game.

