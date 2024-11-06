Georgia Tech vs West Georgia: Game Preview, Betting Odds, and Projected Starting Lineups For Tonight's Game
Georgia Tech Basketball is beginning year two under Damon Stoudamire tonight when they tip off their season against West Georgia. The Yellow Jackets hope to make serious strides under Stoudamire in his second season as the head coach and improve on their 14-18 record from a year ago.
The team that they are facing tonight already has a game under their belt. West Georgia played on Monday night against Mississippi State and it did not go well for them. The Wolves lost 95-60 on Monday night. Now, Mississippi State is projected to be a good team and are ranked No.21 on Kenpom right now. Georgia Tech opens the season at No. 71 in KenPom.
West Georgia, in its first year as an NCAA Division program and a member of the Atlantic Sun Conference, has played in the NCAA Tournament three of the last four seasons in Division II and posted a 27-6 record a year ago.
Game Preview
While starting lineups are not everything, it will be interested to see the starters for Georgia Tech and how Stoudamire handles the rotation. This team appears to have some depth, but the minutes and the lineups are going to be worth paying close attention to.
Tech returns a strong core of four players, including 6-3 senior guard Lance Terry, who redshirted last season with an injury after averaging in double figures for the Yellow Jackets in 2022-23. Also back are three of Tech’s top four scorers from last season, 6-7 senior wing Kowacie Reeves, Jr, 6-3 sophomore point guard Naithan George, and 6-9 sophomore forward Baye Ndongo.
The three returnees from the 2023-24 team accounted for 42 percent of that team’s points, 40 percent of its shots taken and 56 percent of games started. If Terry’s numbers are added, those percentages become 55 percent of the points, 53 percent of the shots taken, and 69 percent of the starts.
I expect George (10.6 PPG, 4.8 APG, and 47.4% shootig) to start for Georgia Tech and do so alongside Oklahoma transfer Javian McCollum. McCollum was the leading scorer for the Sooners last season and has been a good shooter in the past. He and George could end up being one of the best backcourts in the ACC this season.
Kowacie Reeves seems like a safe bet to start this year. Reeves is a solid perimeter defender and shot 38.3% from three. Defense has been a focus for Stoudamire this offseason and Reeves will be one of the leaders on that end.
Georgia Tech's best player entering the season might be sophomore forward Baye Ndongo. The 6-9 forward from Mboro, Senegal was the Yellow Jackets’ No. 2 scorer (12.4 points per game) and top rebounder (8.2 per game) last season, earning a spot on the ACC’s All-Rookie team and being named a finalist for the Kyle Macy Award as the nation’s top freshman. Ndongo ranked No. 7 in the ACC in rebound average, No. 6 in offensive rebounds (2.55 per game), No. 2 in field goal percentage (55.8) and No. 12 in blocked shots (1.10 per game).
He stepped up to pace the Jackets’ strong finish, averaging 16.8 points and 10.3 rebounds over Tech’s final four games while hitting 55.3 percent of his shots from the floor and 14-of-17 from the free throw line. He had six double-doubles for the season, and missed four others by one rebound.
Who will be the fifth starter for Georgia Tech? Could it be Luke O'Brien, the Colorado transfer? Or could Georgia Tech go big and start Ryan Mutombo? I am going with O'Brien, but it could be matchup dependent.
Lance Terry, freshmen Jaeden Mustaf, Doryan Onwuchekwa, and Darrion Sutton, and transfer Duncan Powell could make up the bench tonight. Terry and Powell have plenty of experience, which will be a good mix with the young players.
Odds
Georgia Tech is a 23.5 point favorite tonight according to Fanduel Sportsbook and the total is set at 151.5.
Projected Starting Lineups
Georgia Tech:
G- Nait George
G- Javian McCollum
F- Kowacie Reeves
F- Luke O'Brien
F- Baye Ndongo
West Georgia
G- Demetrius Johnson II
G- Michael Griffin
G- Kyric Davis
F- Kolten Griffin
F- Shelton Williams-Dryden