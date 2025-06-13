Georgia Tech WBB Will Face Texas A&M On The Road For the 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge
The 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge is officially set for both men's and women's basketball and first year head coach Karen Blair is going to face a tough challenge in her first season on The Flats. The Yellow Jackets are going to be going to College Station to face Texas A&M.
The date for the game is Wednesday, Dec. 3, in the 2025 edition of the ACC/SEC Women’s Basketball Challenge, the respective conferences and ESPN announced on Thursday. The 2025 ACC/SEC Challenge will take place Dec. 3-4.
All 16 games of the Challenge will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. Game times and specific network designations will be announced at a later date.
Georgia Tech and Texas A&M will meet for just the second time in program history in December. The opponents’ first and only meeting dates back to Dec. 20, 2019 in the Coqui Classic in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Texas A&M, a top-15 ranked program in the matchup, took the decision, 60-48.
This will be the third year of the ACC/SEC Challenge as the conferences began the series in 2023-24. Georgia Tech carries a 1-1 record in the Challenge, picking up its first win last season in McCamish Pavilion with a 78-75 victory over Mississippi State. The Yellow Jackets dropped the opening Challenge game against Florida two seasons ago.
2025 ACC/SEC Challenge
Wednesday, Dec. 3
Georgia at Florida State
Kentucky at Miami
Georgia Tech at Texas A&M
NC State at Oklahoma
Tennessee at Stanford
Auburn at Syracuse
Virginia at Vanderbilt
Thursday, Dec. 4
California at Missouri
Clemson at Alabama
Duke at LSU
South Carolina at Louisville
North Carolina at Texas
Notre Dame at Ole Miss
Pitt at Mississippi State
Arkansas at SMU
Florida at Virginia Tech
Georgia Tech Men's Basketball is going to be hosting Mississippi State.
The ACC/SEC Challenge is in its third year, and Tech has split its first two games in the series, defeating No. 21 Mississippi State, 67-59, at home in 2023 and dropping a 76-60 verdict on the road at Oklahoma last season.
Tech, a member of the Southeastern Conference from 1933-64, leads the all-time series with Mississippi State, 17-13, including a 7-5 mark at home and a 12-7 edge as conference foes. Before the 2023 meeting in Atlanta, the teams faced each other 29 times between 1922-75. The Bulldogs posted a 21-13 overall record last season and tied for ninth place in the SEC at 8-10.