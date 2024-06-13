Georgia Tech Women's Basketball Set to Host Mississippi State In 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge
Georgia Tech women’s basketball will play host to Mississippi State on Wednesday, Dec. 4, in the 2024 edition of the SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge, the respective conferences and ESPN announced on Wednesday. The SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge will take place, on Dec. 4-5.
All 16 games of the Challenge will be broadcast on the ESPN family of networks. Game times and specific network designations will be announced at a later date.
Tech and MSU will meet for the second time in as many seasons, as the opponents squared off in the inaugural Women’s Basketball Invitation Tournament (WBIT) last season, in March. The 2024 Challenge meeting will mark the seventh in program history between the teams with the Bulldogs leading the series, 5-1.
This will be the second year of the SEC/ACC Challenge as the conferences began the series last season. Tech played host to Florida in the inaugural Challenge with freshman Rusne Augustinaite dropping a career-high 30 points in the loss. The Yellow Jackets will seek their first win in the Challenge this year against MSU.
2024 SEC/ACC Women’s Basketball Challenge
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Florida State at Tennessee
Mississippi State at Georgia Tech
Oklahoma at Louisville
Vanderbilt at Miami
Syracuse at Texas A&M
Virginia Tech at Georgia
Thursday, Dec. 5
Boston College at Arkansas
Alabama at Cal
Florida at Clemson
Duke at South Carolina
Kentucky at North Carolina
Ole Miss at NC State
Texas at Notre Dame
SMU at Missouri
Stanford at LSU
Auburn at Virginia
On the Men's side, Georgia Tech will travel to Oklahoma. Tech, a member of the Southeastern Conference from 1933-64, and new SEC member Oklahoma will meet for the first time since 1995. The Yellow Jackets have a 2-2 all-time record against the Sooners. The Jackets are coming off a 14-18 season (7-13 ACC) in 2023-24, while the Sooners went 20-12 (8-10 in the Big 12).
Both of these games are going to be chances for these teams to get a big non-conference win.