The ACC/Big Ten challenge is going to pit Georgia Tech vs Michigan State

Just a few weeks ago, the ACC/Big Ten Challenge was announced for Georgia Tech's men's basketball team. It is one of the most anticipated events for both men's and women's basketball during the early portion of the season because of the kind of matchups that happen.

On Monday, the matchups for this year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge for Women's NCAA Basketball. Georgia Tech is going to be heading on the road for their matchup and they are going to be facing the Michigan State Spartans. The game is going to be taking place on December 1st and it is going to be a huge early-season test for both teams

Georgia Tech is going to be trying to reach the NCAA Tournament for another season, but this time try to earn a victory.

The matchup last year did not go well for the Yellow Jackets, losing on a buzzer-beater to Purdue. They last got a win in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in 2019 over Wisconsin.

Georgia Tech and Michigan State last played in 2014, a game in which Michigan State won. The Yellow Jackets won the first matchup between the programs in 2008.

Expect to see the full schedule for Georgia Tech to be coming soon.

