Good, Bad & The Ugly From Georgia Tech's Home Loss To Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech suffered an ugly loss at home to the Pittsburgh Panthers and had no answers on Wednesday night after its worst performance of the year. The team looked flat and couldn’t get enough stops or score efficiently on offense. Defensively the Yellow Jackets had no answers for Pittsburgh as they got anything they wanted. Head coach Damon Stoudamire talked about what is ailing the team currently.

“Now I can't pinpoint it, but I do know it is a lot of season. And so there's optimism on my way. It doesn't feel like that right now, but you've got to keep pushing. The one thing that we'll do is we'll keep fighting. The first thing, at times, you have to do, and it's so cliché, so I don't really want to say it like that. But you just got to say, got to find guys that just want to play hard. Because tonight I just didn't think we played hard enough. Sitting or standing on the sideline and watching the game. They just played harder than us. They played really desperately, and we got to become that team. You know, we can't be a group that makes excuses. You know, we have to be coachable when we don't want to be coached. Tough times are times when you see what people are made of. I think we do have a lot left in the tank. And it's too early to look at it any other way. But we got work to do,” said Stoudamire.

Let’s take a look at the good, bad, and the ugly from the 89-66 loss on Wednesday night.

Good

-Kam Craft finishes with 14 points on 5-8 shooting and 4-6 from three-point range

-Davi Remagen plays a significant amount of minutes for Damon Stoudamire and provides quality minutes

-Chas Kelley III hit double figures off the bench with 11 points on 4-7 shooting from three-point range.

-The Yellow Jackets shoot it much better in the second half, going 14-28 and 5-11 from three

-Baye Ndongo finished with a team-high 12 points in the second half after a scoreless first half.

Bad

-Brandon Cummings finishes with 23 points off the bench for Pittsburgh

-Nojus Indrusaitis finishes with 16 points on 5-9 shooting from the floor

-Pittsburgh finished with a +10 advantage in the paint with a 38-28 advantage

-Georgia Tech dug itself a 37-15 hole early in the game

-The Yellow Jackets allowed Pittsburgh to end its three-game losing streak against them

-Georgia Tech’s leading scorer, Kowacie Reeves, struggles with 11 points on 3-10 shooting

-Georgia Tech shooting just 31.3% form the field in the first half.

-The Yellow Jackets only scored 26 points in the first half and had nine turnovers

Ugly

-Pittsburgh finishes with 39 bench points

-The Yellow Jackets never made the game close or got the deficit to single digits

-The defense had no answers and allowed Pittsburgh to shoot 53% from the floor

-Five players hit double figures for the Panthers

-Pittsburgh led the Yellow Jackets in fast break points 21-11

-Pittsburgh scored 40 points in each half

-Georgia Tech finished with 15 turnovers, which Pittsburgh turned into 17 points

