Preview and Final Score Prediction for Georgia Tech vs No. 18 Clemson

After a stunning upset on the road last weekend vs NC State, can Georgia Tech pull it off again this weekend at home against Clemson? The Tigers come into this game ranked No. 18 in the country and are playing like one of the top teams in the ACC.

Four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures against the Wolfpack, paced by 21 points from Kowacie Reeves Jr. Jaeden Mustaf logged his first collegiate double-double behind 11 points and a career-high 10 rebounds. Tech shot 51.9 percent from the field, while holding NC State to a 37.1 percent clip.

Clemson comes into Saturday off its first ACC loss of the season, dropping an 80-76 overtime contest against NC State. The Tigers are 3-2 when competing on the road. After dropping its first two road contests, Clemson has won the last three, most recently a 76-61 win at Notre Dame. RJ Godfrey leads the Tigers offensively, contributing 12.2 points per game.

Who wins?

Jan 17, 2026; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets guard Lamar Washington (1) dribbles with the ball during the second half of the game against the NC State Wolfpack at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images | Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

The oldest and longest-running series Georgia Tech has against an ACC member, the Yellow Jackets and Clemson Tigers are set to meet for the 149th time in program history on Saturday. Clemson leads the all-time series, 79-69, after the teams split last year’s regular-season meetings, with each team taking its respective road matchups. Georgia Tech took the last meeting against Clemson, collecting a triple overtime win in Littlejohn Coliseum on Feb. 4, 2025.

Under Damon Stoudamire, Georgia Tech has typically played ranked opponents in the ACC well. NC State might not have been ranked, but they were considered one of the more talented teams in the conference, but Georgia Tech was able to win. The Yellow Jackets nearly knocked off Duke earlier this year as well.

But there is another side to this. Georgia Tech also has bad home losses to Pittsburgh and Syracuse on the record and if they play like that today against the Tigers, it is going to be a long afternoon for Georgia Tech.

Clemson is going to come into this game ready as well. NC State turned around from their upset loss against the Yellow Jackets and stunned the Tigers earlier this week. There is not going to be any sneaking up on Clemson in Atlanta.

I don't think that Georgia Tech is going to get blown out, but I don't think they are going to win either. Tigers pull away late and avoid the upset.

Final Score: Clemson 78, Georgia Tech 71

More Georgia Tech Basketball News: