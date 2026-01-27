How To Watch Georgia Tech vs Virginia Tech: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech is back in action on Tuesday night when they go on the road to face Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Virginia. The Yellow Jackets have a chance to pick up another Quad 1 win against the Hokies. Virginia Tech is currently No.53 in net rankings season and comes in at 15-6.

Last time out, the Yellow Jackets fell to Clemson 77-63 at home and fell to 11-9 on the year. Georgia Tech looks to bounce back on the road and secure another victory. The Ramblin Wreck has continued to be up and down this season, and haven’t been able to stack wins in the ACC. Head coach Damon Stoudamire talked last week about what it takes to be a consistent team and what needs to happen.

“I think you just have to have a sense of urgency. Sometimes you know a win can change, two wins can change the trajectory overnight. I don't really know what guys are thinking or what's their remedy to whether it's a slow first four minutes or whether it's the middle of the game, because it's varied, you know, so it hasn't been one particular thing. Honestly, it's gonna sound crazy. There are things that I've been thinking about, I don't know, I think there's always been a sense of security at home, at times, you know, for anybody. It's human nature, you know, and so you have to take the same mentality you have on the road that you have to have at home as a player. In my career highs in both high school, college, and the pros, excuse me, college and the pros is on the road. Home gives guys a false sense of security. Tend to play a little looser. Some guys shoot that don't shoot on the road. Some guys try to handle the ball at home that don't handle the ball on the road, and you've got to lock in. You've got to lock in, you know, tougher. I think that just has to be the mantra the guys take, you know, in order for us to play well. It's more of a 40-minute game. I don't necessarily think based on the performance on Saturday. I'm not going to look at, you know, a Pitt game as if it was something that's going to be a carryover, things of that nature,” said Stoudamire.

How to Watch

Here is how you can watch the game today:

Saturday, Jan. 27, 2026 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Blacksburg,VA. | Cassell Coliseum

Television: ACC Network | (Announcers: Doug Sherman, Scott Williams)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

The Yellow Jackets have played better on the road as of late and picked up a few key wins to add to their first resume. They played Duke tough and picked up its first conference win over NC State in January. They will need a similar outing to pull off another upset on Tuesday night.

