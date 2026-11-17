After a close win over UNC Asheville over the weekend, Georgia Tech is looking to continue its unbeaten start to the year on Tuesday when it hosts Norfolk State on Tuesday night.

Being undefeated is nice, but the Yellow Jackets are going to hope they avoid making tomorrow's contest anything like the one they played on Saturday. They were fortunate to escape with another win, but at the end of the day, a win is a win and Scott Cross remains undefeated as the head coach of the program.

While eyes are going to be on the rivalry matchup on Friday night against Georgia, the Yellow Jackets need to take care of business on Tuesday. Coming into the game, Georgia Tech ranks No. 119 in the latest KenPom rankings, while Norfolk State ranks No. 343. After starting their season with a couple of wins over Regent and Rudolph, Norfolk State has dropped its last three games, losing by 31 to William & Mary, 11 to Old Dominion, and by 25 to Georgia State in their most recent game.

Here is all the viewing and listening information that you need for tonight's game.

Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026 | 7 p.m. ET |Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Can the Yellow Jackets reach 5-0?

It looked like Georgia Tech was going to face defeat for the first time in the Scott Cross era on Saturday, as they trailed by double digits with under ten minutes left in the game. However, they found a way to come out on top and reach 4-0, the best start for the program since 2008-2009. There is still a lot of work for Cross to do before the schedule gets much harder, but 4-0 is 4-0 and in the past, Georgia Tech has lost these types of games.

In three of the first four games of the season, Georgia Tech has gotten double-digit scoring games from Tylis Jordan, with his latest outing totaling 17 points. Jordan has unquestionably been the best and most consistent player for Georgia Tech and they will need another big game from him tonight if they want to get another win and head into the matchup against rival Georgia unbeaten.