How to Watch Georgia Tech Basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky: TV, Announcers, Radio, and More

What's better than a 2-0 start to the season? What about a 3-0 start?

Georgia Tech is going to play its third straight home game to open the season, and after wins over Hampton and Georgia Southern, the Yellow Jackets will take on Eastern Kentucky tonight in Atlanta.

Here is how you can watch and listen to tonight's game:

Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026 | 7 p.m. ET |Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Can the Yellow Jackets get another win?

While the win over Hampton was a breezy one, the Yellow Jackets had to claw their way to victory against Georgia Southern. The rebounding was not where it needs to be, which is not unexpected for a team that is not currently starting a true center.

Their free-throw shooting and a strong game from Lehigh transfer Nasir Whitlock gave the Yellow Jackets the victory last Friday, and there were some encouraging signs from the offensive approach. Georgia Tech did not merely settle for jump shots; they tried to get the ball to the rim and finish or draw a foul. Getting 47 attempts at the free-throw line is one thing, but making 36 of them is another. The Yellow Jackets struggled to shoot free throws under Damon Stoudamire, but last game was encouraging.

The defense took a bit of a step back after a strong start against Hampton, and that is something that I am going to be watching tonight, along with the three-point shooting (encouraging performance vs Georgia Southern), the backcourt of Whitlock and Colby Garland, and if anyone emerges from the center rotation, which is arguably the biggest weakness on this Georgia Tech team.

Eastern Kentucky comes into this game 2-0, though they have not really been tested yet as a team. They boast wins over Kentucky Christian and Midway to start the year and the Colonels are ranked No. 280 in the updated KenPom rankings, while Georgia Tech comes in at No. 106.

The non-conference schedule is going to get much tougher for Georgia Tech in the coming weeks, with matchups against Georgia, Mississippi State, Florida, and Butler coming over the next month. Let's see if Cross and the Yellow Jackets get a third straight win to open the season.