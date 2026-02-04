How to Watch Georgia Tech vs California: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech begins a West Coast trip tonight and they are hoping to snap their losing streak. The Yellow Jackets are coming off a loss to North Carolina and while the Golden Bears are not considered to be one of the ACC's best teams, they have won games against the Tar Heels and Miami, showing massive improvement year over year. This will be a very tough challenge on the road for Georgia Tech.

The Golden Bears boast a 13-2 record at home this season, including a 2-2 mark against league opponents in Haas Pavilion. Justin Pippen is leading Cal in conference play, contributing 15.8 points per game, while Dai Dai Ames adds 15.1 points per game.

Georgia Tech and California are meeting for the fifth time overall in program history, but just the second as Atlantic Coast Conference opponents. The Yellow Jackets took last year’s meeting in McCamish Pavilion in overtime, 90-88, following a tip-in at the buzzer from Baye Ndongo. In the win, Ndongo posted 26 points and 13 rebounds. The Golden Bears lead the overall series, 3-1, with the first three meetings taking place in California.

Here is how you can watch tonight's game:

Wednesday, Feb. 4, 2026 | 8:00 p.m. ET | Berkeley, Calif. | Haas Pavilion

Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Dave Feldman, Corey Williams)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Looking at the matchup

Jan 27, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets center Cole Kirouac (8) looks to pass the ball during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

The Yellow Jackets are 5-9 against top-25 teams under Damon Stoudamire (including a win over Clemson that was ranked No. 21 in the coaches poll but unranked in the AP poll at the time) Georgia Tech looks to pick up its third win of 2026 and third win in January on Wednesday. Georgia Tech's Damon Stoudamire tends to turn a corner in the month of February, boasting a 7-7 record, including a 5-2 mark last season in the month. A win would be the 20th ACC victory under Stoudamire in three seasons. Three Yellow Jackets are averaging double-figures through 22 games, paced by Kowacie Reeves Jr. (15.8 ppg), Baye Ndongo (12.4 ppg), and Lamar Washington (11.4 ppg). Mouhamed Sylla (9.6 ppg) and Akai Fleming (8.9 ppg) are just outside.

Junior Baye Ndongo logged an impressive outing against California last season with 26 points, 13 rebounds, one assist, one steal and a block. Sophomore Jaeden Mustaf saw 25:25 minutes of playing time against Cal last season, posting eight points, four assists, four steals, a block, and a rebound.

While redshirt-senior Kowacie Reeves Jr. did not see playing time last year against Cal due to injury, the Macon, Ga., native played against Cal his freshman season at Florida, recording two steals and a rebound in just over seven minutes in the Fort Myers Tip-Off. Transfer Chas Kelley III contributed seven points and a rebound in 25:29 minutes of playing time with Boston College at Cal last season. Peyton Marshall played just over 14 minutes against the Golden Bears while at Missouri last season, added six points, three rebounds, and a steal in the 98-93 win

More Georgia Tech Basketball News: