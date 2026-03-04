How To Watch Georgia Tech vs California: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

It’s senior night for the Yellow Jackets as the seniors play their final home game on the Flats. This will be the last game Yellow Jacket fans can see Lamar Washington, Chas Kelley III, and Kowacie Reeves Jr in person. Reeves Jr is leading the team, averaging 14.8 points per game. He had 17 in his last outing vs Florida State. Washington is averaging 9.9 points, five assists, and 4.7 rebounds. Kelley III is averaging 4.5 points, 1.6 assists, and 1.3 rebounds this year for the Yellow Jackets. Let’s take a look of how you can watch them tonight.

Here is how you can watch tonight’s game:

Wednesday, March 4, 2026 | 7:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ESPNU| Watch Online (Announcers: Doug Sherman, Scott Williams)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Live Stats: Click Here

Tickets: Click Here

The Yellow Jackets are losers of 10 consecutive games, which has ultimately decided their season. They have been officially eliminated from ACC tournament play and will likely play their final game of the year against Clemson on March 7th. As of late, the Yellow Jackets have been shooting it better from beyond the arc and nailed 13 three pointers in the loss to Florida State at home. However, their defense has struggled mightily, and they have been getting punished on the glass since deploying a small-ball lineup. The Seminoles were +10 on the glass in the game on Saturday. To make senior night a success, the Yellow Jackets have to rebound the basketball, push in transition for easy baskets, and knock down the three-pointer at an efficient clip.

When both of these teams played in February, it was Dai Dai Ames who went off for 29 points on 9-13 shooting. They must have a plan to slow him down and not let him get going, or it could be another long night. Akai Fleming carried the scoring in the last matchup, finishing with 19 points on 8-17 shooting. California leads the all-time series over the Yellow Jackets 4-1. Georgia Tech is searching for a win desperately and looking to defeat California for the second time since 1950. Will the Yellow Jackets be able ot pull off the upset at home?