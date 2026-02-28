Georgia Tech vs Florida State Live Updates | NCAA Basketball

1st Half

11:37- Florida State leads Georgia Tech 20-14

15:28- Florida State leads Georgia Tech 12-8. Yellow Jackets are 2-4 from three to start the game

Pregame

Starters for today:

G-Akai Fleming

G-Lamar Washington

G- Jaeden Mustaf

F- Baye Ndongo

F- Kowacie Reeves

Can Georgia Tech end its nine game losing streak this afternoon when they host Florida State?

The Yellow Jackets have three games remaining this season, and tomorrow's contest against the Seminoles is one of them. Despite a rough start to the season, Florida State has played well over the past few weeks and is going to be a tough out in the upcoming ACC Tournament.

Georgia Tech has not played a close ACC game in a few weeks, but can they find a way to hang around with Florida State today?

Be sure to follow along right here for the latest updates, scores, and highlights from today's game in Atlanta!