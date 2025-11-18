How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia Southern: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
Georgia Tech is back in action on Tuesday night at home vs in-state Georgia Southern, which will kick off an eight game homestand. The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series 5-2.
Last time out the Yellow Jackets suffered a close defeat to Georgia. A good sign was that Kam Craft was able to get going on offense for the first time this season and led the team in scoring with 17 points on 5-7 shooting from beyond the arc. They badly needed to get him going, and he delivered a big-time performance. Jaeden Mustaf was also another bright spot and had one of his better games of the season. Mustaf finished with 15 points and six assists. If the sophomore guard can continue to play that way, the Yellow Jackets will be a tough bunch.
How to watch
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
- Tuesday, Nov. 18, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM Channel 384
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Georgia Southern has been red hot this season and is currently on a three-game winning streak after losing its opener to East Carolina. Some players to watch are Spud Webb, who is averaging nearly 20 points per game. The Eagles have a high-scoring attack on the offensive side of the ball and have crossed 90 points in three of its four games this season.
Georgia Tech has continued to lean on its defense early in the season. The Yellow Jackets have a top 10 defense in field goal percentage, only allowing opponents to shoot 33.7% from the field. You can credit that to their improved perimeter defense and how well their bigs are playing down low, contesting and blocking shots. Georgia Tech is tied-25th in the nation, averaging six blocks per game. They will need their defense to play well once again if they are going to advance to 4-1 on the season against the Eagles.
After a loss to Georgia, the Yellow Jackets need to get back on track and pick up some wins and beat opponents they are more talented than. Their schedule doesn't ramp up until December, when they play Mississippi State at home on the ACC Network. It will be a big game when they play the Bulldogs and when they begin ACC play on December 31st against Duke.