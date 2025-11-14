How to Watch Georgia Tech vs Georgia: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
Tonight, Georgia Tech and Georgia will renew their rivalry on the hardwood. The Yellow Jackets travel to Athens tonight to face the Bulldogs, who are also 3-0 to start this season.
The Yellow Jackets shook off another slow start when they beat Southeastern Louisiana on Monday night. The offense continues to struggle with turnovers and halfcourt offense, but Georgia Tech has been really good on the defensive end of the floor. The frontcourt duo of Mouhamed Sylla and Baye Ndongo has been dynamite through the first three games of the season.
The big question for this team is if they are going to figure things out with their offense. Freshman guard Akai Fleming has had a solid start to the season and transfer guard Lamar Washington had a solid debut on Monday and if he continues to improve, that would be huge for the team.
How to watch
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
Friday, Nov. 14, 2025 | 9:00 p.m. ET | Athens, Ga. | Stegeman Coliseum
Television: SEC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Rich Hollenberg & Rodney Terry)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM Channel 371
The Yellow Jackets lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 107-93, but look to snap a two-game skid Friday night.
Georgia Tech brings a 3-0 record into the contest, coming off a 70-60 victory over Southeastern Louisiana. For the second straight game, four Yellow Jackets finished in double-figure scoring totals, paced by a career-high 16-point performance from Mouhamed Sylla. The freshman logged his third consecutive double-double with 10 rebounds, and is one of only five players in the country to open the season with three double-doubles.
Georgia has picked up home wins over Bellarmine, Maryland Eastern Shore and Morehead State to start the campaign. Jeremiah Wilkinson paces the Bulldog offense, averaging 16.3 points per game and is one of four averaging double-figures on the young season.
Last season, Georgia finished with a 20-13 overall record and went 8-10 in SEC play, earning a berth into the NCAA Tournament where the Bulldogs fell to Gonzaga in the first round.
Friday’s game will be broadcast live on the SEC Network and radio coverage will be available on the Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports and Tech’s flagship station, 680 the Fan (680AM/93.7 FM). Tech’s radio broadcast will also be available on the SiriusXM app and channel 374.