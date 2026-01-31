How to Watch Georgia Tech vs No. 16 North Carolina: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

After a road loss earlier in the week against Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech returns home today to face a ranked North Carolina team. The Tar Heels have been playing well lately, coming back from a big deficit to beat Virginia on the road. The Tar Heels have been playing like one of the best teams in the ACC and have one of the most talented players in the country, forward Caleb Wilson.

The Yellow Jackets climbed back from a 15-point deficit at Virginia Tech to cut the score to one possession down the stretch, but could not pull out the victory. Jaeden Mustaf recorded his second double-double in three games and was one of four Jackets in double-figures.

North Carolina comes into the contest winners of the last two games after dropping both contests in California. The Tar Heels are led in conference play by freshman Caleb Wilson who is averaging 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. UNC owns a 2-3 record when competing on the road, picking up its second victory most recently at Virginia by a narrow 85-80 margin.

How to watch

Jan 27, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) drives toward the basket as Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry (13) defends during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Here is how you can watch today's game:

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 | 2:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network | Watch Online (Announcers: Wes Durham, Dennis Scott)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Carolina last played one week ago, an 85-80 win at Virginia. The Tar Heels trailed 43-27 late in the first half but went on a 31-14 run to take the lead seven-plus minutes into the second half. Jarin Stevenson's three-point play gave UNC the lead for good with 2:51 remaining, and he hit a three-pointer a minute later to increase Carolina's advantage to seven. Caleb Wilson's basket with 31 seconds to play sealed the win, the Tar Heels' second in a row in Charlottesville.

Wilson led UNC with 20 points, tying UNC freshman records for consecutive double-figure scoring games to begin a career (20) and 20-point games (14).

Carolina is 2-3 on the road this season and 4-4 in games away from Chapel Hill. That includes a 1-3 mark in ACC play and 1-0 in Atlanta. The Tar Heels defeated Ohio State, 71-70, in State Farm Arena on December 20 in the CBS Sports Classic.

