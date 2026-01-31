Preview and Final Score Prediction For No. 16 North Carolina vs Georgia Tech

After a road loss earlier in the week against Virginia Tech, Georgia Tech returns home today to face a ranked North Carolina team. The Tar Heels have been playing well lately, coming back from a big deficit to beat Virginia on the road. The Tar Heels have been playing like one of the best teams in the ACC and have one of the most talented players in the country, forward Caleb Wilson.

The Yellow Jackets climbed back from a 15-point deficit at Virginia Tech to cut the score to one possession down the stretch, but could not pull out the victory. Jaeden Mustaf recorded his second double-double in three games and was one of four Jackets in double-figures.

How can Georgia Tech pull an upset?

Jan 27, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) dunks the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies guard Neoklis Avdalas (17) ad Virginia Tech Hokies center Christian Gurdak (32) watch during the first half at Cassell Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

If Georgia Tech is going to have any hope of pulling off an upset, they are going to have to find a way to slow down Caleb Wilson. Wilson is a standout freshman forward, who is likely going to be a top five pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

Wilson is averaging 20.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. UNC owns a 2-3 record when competing on the road, picking up its second victory most recently at Virginia by a narrow 85-80 margin.

The Tar Heels trailed 43-27 late in the first half but went on a 31-14 run to take the lead seven-plus minutes into the second half. Jarin Stevenson's three-point play gave UNC the lead for good with 2:51 remaining, and he hit a three-pointer a minute later to increase Carolina's advantage to seven. Caleb Wilson's basket with 31 seconds to play sealed the win, the Tar Heels' second in a row in Charlottesville.

Wilson led UNC with 20 points, tying UNC freshman records for consecutive double-figure scoring games to begin a career (20) and 20-point games (14).

Carolina is 2-3 on the road this season and 4-4 in games away from Chapel Hill. That includes a 1-3 mark in ACC play and 1-0 in Atlanta. The Tar Heels defeated Ohio State, 71-70, in State Farm Arena on December 20 in the CBS Sports Classic.

The Tar Heels are 23-16 on the road against the Yellow Jackets, including 17-14 in McCamish Pavilion, formerly Alexander Memorial Coliseum. Carolina is 5-3 since 2014, when the arena was renovated and renamed McCamish Pavilion.

Junior center Henri Veesaar and Wilson are combining for 36.5 points and 18.9 rebounds per game. They have blocked 51 shots, have 96 assists, shot 60.7% from the floor and attempted 241 free throws. Wilson is averaging 19.9 points and 10.1 rebounds, while Veesaar is averaging 16.6 points and 8.8 rebounds.

Since the beginning of ACC play on January 3 at SMU, the Tar Heels are second in the nation in offensive efficiency, averaging 131.2 points per 100 possessions. Illinois is first (131.7) and Houston, Wisconsin and Texas Tech rank third through fifth.

I think it is going to be hard for Georgia Tech to slow down North Carolina in this game. The Yellow Jackets have a way of keeping things tighter than you think in big games, but they won't have enough to upset the Tar Heels today in Atlanta.

Final Score: North Carolina 84, Georgia Tech 76

