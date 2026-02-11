Preview and Final Score Prediction For Georgia Tech vs Wake Forest

Georgia Tech comes into tonight's game vs Wake Forest on a five game losing streak, but they have a chance to end that tonight at home. The Demon Deacons are near the bottom of the ACC standings and the loser of this game is going to inch closer to not being able to make the ACC Tournament. While neither team is a threat to make a run in the conference tournament, it is better to make it than be sitting at home and having their season end.

The Yellow Jackets are coming off its west coast swing where they dropped a pair of games at Cal and Stanford. Akai Fleming posted back-to-back 19-points games in both contests to lead the Jackets offensively.

Wake Forest comes into the midweek tilt on a five-game skid, most recently falling to Louisville, 88-80. Juke Harris is leading the Demon Deacons in ACC play, scoring 22.6 points per game on average through 10 outings. He is one of three Deacs contributing double-figures in league play.

Who wins?

Feb 7, 2026; Stanford, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire reacts during the second half against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Maples Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images | John Hefti-Imagn Images

Three Yellow Jackets finished in double-figures, paced by 19 points from Akai Fleming for the second-straight outing, but it wasn’t enough as Georgia Tech dropped a 95-72 decision at Stanford The Yellow Jackets trailed by only four at halftime and cut it to within two possessions with 12 minutes to play and would come within eight with 6:44 to go before the Cardinal opened a permanent double-figure lead the remainder of the game. Stanford dominated the second half, shooting 63.0

percent from the field to finish at a 54.1 percent clip overall

Fleming hit seven field goals, including two three-pointers, in the outing to lead the Jackets in both games on the West Coast. Baye Ndongo added 14 points and six rebounds, while Jaeden Mustaf contributed 13 points. Eric Chatfield, Jr. came off the bench to make his first appearance in an ACC contest and finished with eight points, shooting 50.0 percent, three rebounds, and a team-high three assists. Tech shot 43.1 percent from the floor, but Stanford hit 12 three-pointers to the Jackets’ five.

Of Tech’s remaining seven games of the regular season, the Yellow Jackets are set to meet three Quad 1 opponents, three Quad 2 opponents, and one Quad 3 opponent. Georgia Tech has had 18 games this season decided by 15 points or less, including 11 by 10 points or less and five

by five points or less. Georgia Tech is 9-1 this season when holding its opponent to under 40.0% shooting from the floor - it’s only loss coming at Virginia Tech. Alternatively, the Jackets are 2-12 when opponents shoot over 40.0% from the field, including an 0-5 mark when shooting over 50.0%.

The Jackets have held 10 opponents to 40 percent or under from the floor, most recently Virginia Tech (33.8%). Tech has held four ACC opponents to under 30% from three-point range, most recently UNC (25.8%), and seven total under 40.0%. Overall, this season, the Jackets have held 10 opponents to under 30% from 3-point distance and 18 to under 40%.

There is not a lot of reason to believe in Georgia Tech heading into this game, but Wake Forest is near the bottom of the ACC as well and the Yellow Jackets will find a way to eke out a win to avoid losing six in a row.

More Georgia Tech Basketball News: