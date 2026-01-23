How To Watch Georgia Tech vs. No. 18 Clemson: Tipoff Time and TV Channel

Georgia Tech has been off for nearly a week and is coming off a major win on the road and its first Quad 1 victory of the season over the NC State Wolfpack. The Yellow Jackets sit at 11-8 on the season and 2-4 in conference play. They are looking for their third win in conference play.

Clemson is looking to get back on track after suffering its first ACC loss to NC State in overtime. The Tigers sit as the No.32 team in the net rankings currently before they get updated on Monday after its loss to the Wolfpack.

How to Watch:

Jan 14, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets head coach Damon Stoudamire on the sideline against the Pittsburgh Panthers in the second half at McCamish Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Here is how you can watch the game today:

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 | 12:00 p.m. ET | Atlanta, GA. | McCamish Pavilion

Television: ACC Network | (Announcers: Mike Morgan, Brandon Johnson)

Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)

Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | SiriusXM App

Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters

Last time out, Jaeden Mustaf came up big off the bench and recorded the first collegiate double-double of his career, finishing with 11 points and 10 rebounds. His continued growth has been something to watch this season. His play off the bench has given the Yellow Jackets a spark and a player they can depend on, especially late in games, with his perimeter defense and ability to guard one through four. Head coach Damon Stoudamire also chimed in on his play in 2026.

“It's still a work in progress. I think the biggest thing from freshman year to sophomore year for me is you know you're at the top of the scout report, so you've got to adjust to that, and I think it's been some adjustment for him in that manner. I think that he's figuring some things out but you guys continue to do that to me it's still too early know but I think freshman sophomore year for anybody college is a tough jump you know because again you know you're not on the scouting report like that compared to you know now you become on top of the scout you know one of the guys on top of the scouting report you know he just has to and I see it just to continue the growth. It's not about for you know one particular thing, he just has to keep coming. I just want to see him be a really good all-around basketball player,” said Stoudamire.

Another major opportunity awaits the Yellow Jackets at home at McCamish Pavilion. One of the toughest things in the Damon Stoudamire era has been consistency. Saturday is an opportunity to show that last week against NC State wasn’t a one-time thing, and that the team will compete every night. Can the Yellow Jackets avoid the letdown against Clemson and pick up another Quad 1 victory?

