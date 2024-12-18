How To Watch Georgia Tech vs UMBC: Tipoff Time, TV Channel, and Odds
After a loss to Northwestern on Sunday in Milwaukee, Georgia Tech is back at home to face UMBC tonight.
Georgia Tech (4-6) lost all three of its games away from home in the last two weeks, falling 76-60 at No. 21 Oklahoma, 68-65 at No. 20 North Carolina and 71-60 in a neutral-site game Sunday vs. Northwestern. The Yellow Jackets are 4-3 at home this season, winning the last two against Charleston Southern and Central Arkansas the week of Thanksgiving.
The Retrievers (7-5) have won four of their last five games, including the last two against Towson (84-71) and Cairn (103-57). UMBC is 1-2 in road games, the two losses coming to power conference teams Penn State (103-54) and Georgetown (86-62).
The UMBC game begins a five-game homestand for Georgia Tech, which hosts No. 4 Duke on Saturday before breaking for the holiday. Wednesday marks the first meeting between Georgia Tech and UMBC in basketball.
Senior guard Lance Terry has reached double figures eight times in 10 games this season and 54 times in his career. He led the Jackets with 17 points at Northwestern.
Freshman guard Jaeden Mustaf has scored in double digits in four of his last six games after tallying 11 against Northwestern. After starting the season 2-of-13 from the floor, Mustaf is 21-of-48 over his last six games (43.8%). If Georgia Tech is to improve as a team, Mustaf is likely going to have to keep getting better. He is one of the most talented players on the roster and is starting to flash some of that talent, despite Georgia Tech struggling to start the year.
Here is how you can watch tonight's game.
Live Stream: ACC Network Extra (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)
Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
Other ways to listen: SiriusXM Ch. 385 | SiriusXM app | Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App | TuneIn
