Former Georgia Tech Edge Rusher Romello Height Receives Early Prediction To Land At Top Big 12 School
Georgia Tech took a hit yesterday when edge rusher Romello Height decided to enter the transfer portal. The pass rush was not a strength for the Yellow Jackets last season, but Height was arguably their best one and made an impact on several games. He had the strip sack on the final drive of the game against Miami and Cam Ward in the upset win against the Hurricanes and finished the season with 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and an interception. Height set his career highs in tackles, forced fumbles, and interceptions this season. At Pro Football Focus, Height was the No. 6 rated player on the Yellow Jackets defense and finished with a 71.8 grade in 485 snaps.
Just shortly after entering the transfer portal, Height picked up a 247Sports Crystal Ball Prediction from national reporter Matt Zenitz to land at Texas Tech. The Red Raiders have been doing a lot of work in the transfer portal so far and currently have the No. 4 overall transfer class in the country and No. 1 in the Big 12,
Another reason that it is a big loss is that the Yellow Jackets are losing a lot of defensive linemen this season. Height is joining Horace Lockett and Uche Iloh in the transfer portal while Makius Scott, Kevin Harris, Sylvain Yondjouen, Josh Robinson, Thomas Gore, and Zeek Biggers are all out of eligibility. This is going to be a big question mark for Georgia Tech until they bring in some new additions via the portal as well as hoping some young guys like Amontrae Bradford and Jordan Boyd take a step up next season.
So far, Georgia Tech has had the following players enter the transfer portal:
- QB Zach Pyron (committed to Minnesota)
- WR's Eric Singleton Jr and Leo Blackburn
- OL Corey Robinson II and Jordan Brown
- DL Horace Lockett, Romello Height and Uche Iloh
- DB Taye Seymore (Auburn)
Georgia Tech has three commitments from the transfer portal so far this cycle, two in the secondary and one at wide receiver. UAB cornerback Kelvin Hill and Eastern Michigan DB Daiquan White both committed to the Yellow Jackets last week and South Carolina wide receiver transfer Debron Gatling committed yesterday.
Hill (5'10 175 LBS) started for the Blazers as a true freshman last season at cornerback and has three years of eligibility remaining. Last season at UAB, Hill totaled 42 tackles and five pass deflections. At Pro Football Focus, Hill finished with a 68.9 overall grade on defense, but what is most notable is his grade in run defense. Hill earned an 87.1 run defense grade and a 90.1 tackling grade. Georgia Tech is losing LaMiles Brooks, Taye Seymore, and Warren Burrell, but have added some intriguing talent to the secondary to help replace them. Like White, Hill played his high school football in Georgia, playing at Carrolton High School. According to 247Sports, Hill is a three-star transfer with an 86.00 overall grade. Coming out of High School, Hill was a three-star transfer and was ranked as the No. 1894 player in the country, the No. 171 cornerback in the country, and the No. 187 player in the state of Georgia.
White (5'10 170 LBS) played for the Eagles for two seasons, totaling 50 tackles and 18 pass deflections. Per Pro Football Focus, White played 660 snaps this season and finished with a 66.2 overall grade, including a 79.2 grade in run defense. In 2023, PFF gave him a 69.5 overall grade in 558 total defensive snaps. He is originally from Georgia and played at Creekside High School. He also held offers from Liberty and East Carolina.
