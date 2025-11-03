How to Watch Georgia Tech vs UMES: Tipoff Time and TV Channel
Year three of the Damon Stoudamire era at Georgia Tech begins tonight in Atlanta.
The Yellow Jackets open their 2025-2026 season against Maryland Eastern Short and this program will begin what they hope is another step under Stoudamire. Last season, Georgia Tech improved its record overall and in conference play, earning a first round bye in the ACC Tournament and even getting a win over Virginia. They lost to Duke in the quarterfinals after leading early in the game, but a blowout loss in the NIT Tournament left the season on a sour note instead of a positive one.
Tonight, they can start the season on a positive note with a win. According to the first released KenPom Ratings, Georgia Tech is beginning the season 70th and Maryland Eastern Shore is 361st (out of 365 teams)
Opportunity to start 1-0
Here is how you can watch tonight's game:
- Monday, Nov. 3, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. ET | Atlanta, Ga. | McCamish Pavilion
- Television: ACC Network Extra | Watch Online (Announcers: Wiley Ballard, Jon Babul)
- Radio: Georgia Tech Sports Network by Legends Sports (In Atlanta: 680 AM/93.7 The Fan)
- Other ways to listen: Listen Online | Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets App
- Announcers: Andy Demetra, Randy Waters
The meeting between Georgia Tech and UMES will mark the third in program history, but first since the 1984-85 season. The Yellow Jackets have taken both meetings from the Hawks that occurred in Alexander Memorial Coliseum under head coach Boddy Cremins.
UMES, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), finished the 2024-25 campaign with a 6-25 overall record and 2-12 league record. The Hawks came up short in the first round of the MEAC Tournament last season, falling to Norfolk State, 77-70. Returning three players from last season, UMES was picked to finish seventh in the 2025-26 MEAC Preseason Poll released earlier this month. Junior forward Chris Flippin was selected to the Preseason MEAC first team, while newcomer Michael Teal was tabbed to the third team. No stranger to the MEAC, Teal transferred to UMES after playing the last two seasons at South Carolina State.
Improved Team?
Tech, which won 17 games and finished eighth in the ACC at 10-10 last season, will be led by 6-9 junior forward Baye Ndongo (Mboro, Senegal), a third-team All-ACC performer who averaged a double-double in conference games and is the top returning big man in the conference in scoring (13.4 ppg), rebounding (8.9 rpg) and field goal percentage (53.6%). Also returning is 6-7 wing man Kowacie Reeves Jr. (Macon, Ga.), who played just six games last season after sustaining a foot injury (averaged 9.8 points, 3.9 rebounds in 2023-24), and 6-5 sophomore guard Jaeden Mustaf (Bowie, Md.), who averaged 8.6 points and 1.6 assists over 26 games.
The Jackets have added four transfer players to the roster in 6-3 guard Chas Kelley (Boston College), 6-6 wing Kam Craft (Miami, Ohio), 6-4 guard Lamar Washington (Pacific), and 7-0 center Peyton Marshall (Missouri). They are among 10 newcomers to the Yellow Jackets’ roster for the 2025-26 season.
They join a Tech recruiting class that is ranked No. 13 in the nation in the team rankings compiled by Rivals, No. 4 among Atlantic Coast Conference teams, and No. 24 in the nation in the 247Sports composite listing. Tech’s freshman class includes four-star 6-4 guard Akai Fleming from Marietta, Ga., who attends Overtime Elite in Atlanta, four-star 6-10 center Mouhamed Sylla from Louga, Senegal by way of Bella Vista Prep in Arizona, three-star 6-5 guard/forward Brandon Stores, Jr., from St. Raymond High School for Boys in the Bronx, N.Y., three-star Cole Kirouac, a 6-11 center from Cumming, Ga., and Overtime Elite, three-star 5-11 point guard Eric Chatfield from Pace Academy in Atlanta, and international 6-4 guard prospect Davi Remagen of Cologne, Germany.