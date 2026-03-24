How Will Head Coach Scott Cross Attack The Looming Transfer Portal

Probably one of the biggest questions in the Scott Cross era, early on, is how will he attack the Georgia Tech roster and use the portal to his advantage to bring in players. The transfer portal officially opens in two weeks, and it will be critical that the Yellow Jackets attack it with a plan and bring in the right players. Like with any new coach, some players will leave for the portal, but there will be some who return back for the new era.

So how should they attack?

Georgia Tech needs quality players. An area they struggle with is scoring the basketball and consistent shooting from the outside. They were far too inconsistent in their shot selection and would go through spells, unable to get a bucket to stop and halt runs. They couldn’t sustain for a long period of time and struggled mightily from half to half. Kam Craft was supposed to be a player who fixed the shooting, but he averaged career lows in several categories. A player that could make sense is Greyson Uelmen, who averaged 16.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.4 assists with North Dakota this past season. He shot 34% from beyond the arc and could help in that category.

The Yellow Jackets also need better performance from their big men down low. Yes, Mouhamed Sylla got hurt, but the big position often could not get enough stops this past season. The rotation of Baye Ndongo, Sylla, Cole Kirouac, and Peyton Marshall wasn’t enough. They desperately have to get better there.

They should also attack for a two-way player, specifically at the wing position. Kowacie Reeves was the leading scorer for the Yellow Jackets this past season and did a good job scoring, but they need more. Guys who can defend at a high level, get turnovers, and push it in transition for easy buckets. Someone who can guard the opposing team's best perimeter player and slow them down. That will definitely be available in the portal and at a premium for the Yellow Jackets.

If the Yellow Jackets can attack those three areas, they should be in a good position to make some noise and be competitive next season.

Scott Cross Plan For The Portal

In his introductory press conference, head coach Scott Cross was asked about his plan for the portal and how he would go about it. Here is what he had to say.

“I've already been in contact with other guys as well throughout the country, both junior college guys. There are potential transfers that we know starting April 7th will be in the transfer portal. and. I think the biggest thing is just doing our homework on those guys and talking to as many different people as possible, making sure that they are the right fit. Also watching as much film as possible, so we make sure it's not about the guys you don't sign, you just cannot sign the wrong guys. That's the most important thing.

The key to what he said was doing their homework, which will be vital. The staff and Cross won’t have a lot of time because the portal is going to be here before you know it. They will have to have some players in mind and a strategy to land them. We will get a good look at some of the work they have done.