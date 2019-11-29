Watch: Josh Pastner Talks About Last Shot Vs. Arkansas, Previews Bethune-Cookman

"It was a prayer shot," Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner said in regard to the game winning shot made by the Arkansas Razorbacks this past Monday.

The Yellow Jackets might be sitting at 2-2 on the season, but it isn't by much. Pastner remarked that "we're only a few shots away" from being undefeated, a message he has preached to his team to keep their confidence up.

While true, it's not something he want's to dwell on. Georgia Tech still has plenty of tough games coming up, including 3 games this upcoming week starting with Bethune-Cookman. "They're good defensively and they're well coached," Pastner said about the Wildcats. "They're very balanced."

The Ramblin' Wreck is taking things "one possession at a time", as they are continuing to try and get better while starting point guard Jose Alvarado is out with a right ankle injury. Things that Pastner noted on an individual level is that he wants forward Moses Wright to "be engaged" from the tip and not from the second half, and that he wants guards Bubba Parham and Asanti Price to take more shots when they're open.

As a team, it's clear what Georgia Tech has to get better in:

"Turnovers and free throws," Pastner said.

He's not wrong. Tech is averaging 18.3 turnovers per game and only shooting 63.8% from the charity stripe. Time will tell if the Yellow Jackets get that turned around, and they'll have their first chance this Sunday at McCamish.

