Watch: Josh Pastner Previews Duke

Matthew McGavic

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (7-7, 2-2 ACC) are finally back home for the first time in 3 weeks, but they're in store for a tough one. The gauntlet that is ACC conference play carries on, with the #2 Duke Blue Devils (13-1, 3-0 ACC) knocking on the door of McCamish Pavilion. They will square off tomorrow night at 9:00pm, in what has been declared by GT a sellout.

Prior to their upcoming clash, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the previous game against the Tar Heels, previewed the upcoming game against the Blue Devils, and more.

What To Watch For Vs. Duke

Tale of The Tape: Duke Blue Devils

5 Questions For Duke Maven's Shawn Krest

