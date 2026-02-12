The Good, The Bad & The Ugly From Georgia Tech 83-67 Loss To Wake Forest

The Yellow Jackets fell at home for their sixth consecutive loss on the season and are right back to square one. Georgia Tech is still in major search for answers and will needed to find them quickly with only six games left in the season. It was a game marked by a second-half run that propelled Wake Forest past the Yellow Jackets as they took full control of the game. Wheteher it has been slow starts in the first half of games or the second half, the Yellow Jackets have struggled with having the same effort consistently for two halves. It reared its ugly head on Wednesday night and doomed the Yellow Jackets.

Despite improved shooting from the Ramblin Wreck in two of the past three game making 10 three pointers, they are struggling to stay in game and their defense has regressed. We saw a 40 point outing by Ebuka Okorie in Palo, Alto. Last night Juke Harris produced a 20 point double-double for Wake Forest. It has been a tough stretch for the Yellow Jackets and we are seeing a lot of the same issues flare up at the wrong time for Georgia Tech.

Let’s take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from yesterday’s game.



Good



-Kowacie Reeves finished with 14 points on 5-7 shooting in the first half; Also went 3-3 from beyond the arc

-Georgia Tech commits only four turnovers in the first half, which was a season-low in conference play

-Baye Ndongo finishes with 14 points and nine rebounds

-Kam Craft has hit multiple three-pointers in five of the past six games

-The Yellow Jackets went 10-20 from three-point range

-Cole Kirouac the only Yellow Jackets with a positive plus/minuus

-Georgia Tech was +6 on the offenisve glass

Bad



-Wake Forest 11-0 second-half run, which ultimately doomed the Yellow Jackets

-Wake Forest Juke Harris posts a double-double with 23 points and 13 rebounds

-The Demon Deacons had four players in double-figures

-Georgia Tech shoots 38.5% from the field







Ugly

-Kowacie Reeves fourth foul with 14:46 left in the second half

-Wake Forest shoots from beyond the arc

-Georgia Tech shot 5-9 from the charity stripe

-Wake Forest dominates the defensive glass

-Akai Fleming goes 4-15 from the field

-Lamar Washington went 0-5 from the field

-Davi Remagen goes 0-2 from the field in eight minutes

-Georgia Tehc drops sixth consecutive game

