Key Takeaways From Georgia Tech's 95-81 Win Over LaFayette

Georgia Tech advanced to 8-1 at McCamish Pavilion and defeated LaFayette 90-81 on Saturday afternoon. The Yellow Jackets had four players cross double figures in the win. Let’s take a look at some key takeaways in the win for Georgia Tech

1. Georgia Tech had three players with 20 points on Saturday.

Quite the feat for the Yellow Jackets, especially without Jaeden Mustaf and Baye Ndongo. It was the first time this season with three players with 20 points. The last time that happened was on January 18th, 2025. Those three were Javian McCollum, Lance Terry, and Duncan Powell. Today was Kowacie Reeves, Akai Fleming, and Lamar Washington. The Yellow Jackets have different players who can score the basketball and aren’t solely reliant on one player, which bodes well for them moving forward. At times last year, Georgia Tech had to rely on its main scorers, but now they have any guy who can give them quality minutes and score at a high level.

2. The Yellow Jackets hit a new season-high in points

Georgia Tech had its highest scoring output on Saturday afternoon. They shot the ball well in the game, making 50% of their shots. Where they stood out was from beyond the arc. The Yellow Jackets went 9-16 from three-point range. Kam Craft and Washington led the Yellow Jackets with three three-pointers apiece. Georgia Tech also hit a season-high in free throws made with 26 on Saturday. An area they have struggled with has become a strength this season for the Yellow Jackets, especially on Saturday. They shot 87% from the free-throw line. Competition is everything but Georgia Tech is improving on the offensive side of the ball.

3. Lamar Washington's experience and leadership continue to drive the Yellow Jackets

Since he has been inserted into the starting lineup, you can see the difference in Georgia Tech and how well they are playing on the offensive side of the ball. Perhaps one of his best plays of the day was a stepback three-pointer he made to put the game out of reach and give the Yellow Jackets a 90-79 lead. Washington also posted another double-double, finishing with 20 points and 10 assists on 6-10 shooting. Washington only had one turnover in the afternoon. He has steadied the offense and has the Yellow Jackets playing at a high level.

4. Akai Fleming's steady offensive output

There were stretches of the game Georgia Tech struggled to score a basket and put it in the cup. However, Fleming continued to attack and play at a high level for the Yellow Jackets. His shooting percentage is not the gaudiest at 3-7, but he created offense and continues to drive to the basket and draw contact. Fleming with 11-12 from the charity stripe. The Yellow Jackets haven’t had a player like Fleming in a long time who can go get a bucket and score at a high level through the ups and downs of a game. This will be valuable in ACC play and for the Yellow Jackets moving forward if they want to make it to the NCAA tournament.

5. Georgia Tech dominated the glass and used it to fuel its fast break

The Yellow Jackets finished with 12 offensive rebounds and 18 second-chance points. On the glass, the Yellow Jackets had a 39-28 advantage. Reeves led Georgia Tech with nine rebounds. Georgia Tech had 11 fastbreak points to just two for LaFayette. Their continued effort on the glass, even without their best rebounder and a limited Mouhamed Sylla says a lot. The Yellow Jackets got contributions from Peyon Marshall, Cole Kirouac, Sylla, Fleming, and Lamar Washington. It’s a good sign with Ndongo set to return and Mustaf.

