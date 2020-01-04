Jackets Maven
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Tar Heels | Game 14

Matthew McGavic

Good afternoon from the Dean E. Smith Student Activities Center in Chapel Hill, NC, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-7, 1-2 ACC) will playing in their first game of the new decade. They're wrapping up their 5 game road trip with a matchup against the North Carolina Tar Heel (8-5, 1-1 ACC).

Tipoff is set for 6:00pm, and you can catch the game on the ACC Network.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Tar Heels and other related readings:

What To Watch Fo Vs. North Carolina

Tale of The Tape: North Carolina Tar Heels

Watch: Josh Pastner Previews UNC

Jose Alvarado Not Making Any Excuses For 6-7 Start

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- North Carolina Tar Heels

G Jeremiah Francis

G Brandon Robinson

G Leaky Black

F Garrison Brooks

F Armando Bacot

FIRST HALF:

