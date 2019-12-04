Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cornhuskers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 6
Continuing their busy week in which they play 3 games in a 7 day span, next up for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-0 ACC) are the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) tonight at McCamish Pavilion.
Earlier this week, the Yellow Jackets found themselves back in the win column after narrowly avoiding an upset against Bethune-Cookman, having previously been on a two game losing streak thanks to Georgia and Arkansas.
Tipoff is set for 7:15pm, and you can catch the game on ESPNU.
PREGAME/PREVIEW
Ahead of tonight's 7:15pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Cornhuskers and other related readings:
What To Watch For Vs. Nebraska
Tale of The Tape: Nebraska Cornhuskers
Jose Alvarado Out "Indefinitely"
Josh Pastner Thinks Georgia Tech Can Be Good Enough To Reach NCAA Tournament
Probable Starters:
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
G Bubba Parham
G Michael Devoe
F Khalid Moore
F Moses Wright
F/C James Banks III
Nebraska Cornhuskers
G Cam Mack
G Dachon Burke, Jr.
G Jervay Green
G Haanif Cheatham
F Yvan Ouedrao
FIRST HALF: