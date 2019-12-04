Jackets Maven
Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Cornhuskers @ Yellow Jackets | Game 6

Matthew McGavic

Continuing their busy week in which they play 3 games in a 7 day span, next up for the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (3-2, 1-0 ACC) are the Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3, 0-0 Big Ten) tonight at McCamish Pavilion.

Earlier this week, the Yellow Jackets found themselves back in the win column after narrowly avoiding an upset against Bethune-Cookman, having previously been on a two game losing streak thanks to Georgia and Arkansas.

Tipoff is set for 7:15pm, and you can catch the game on ESPNU.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of tonight's 7:15pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Cornhuskers and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Nebraska

Tale of The Tape: Nebraska Cornhuskers

Jose Alvarado Out "Indefinitely"

Josh Pastner Thinks Georgia Tech Can Be Good Enough To Reach NCAA Tournament

Probable Starters:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Bubba Parham

G Michael Devoe

F Khalid Moore

F Moses Wright

F/C James Banks III

Nebraska Cornhuskers

G Cam Mack

G Dachon Burke, Jr.

G Jervay Green

G Haanif Cheatham

F Yvan Ouedrao

FIRST HALF:

