Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Seminoles | Game 13

Matthew McGavic

Good morning from the Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, FL, where the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6, 1-1 ACC) will be spending the final day of 2019. They're continuing their extended road trip and kicking off ACC play with a matchup against the Florida State Seminoles (11-2, 1-1 ACC).

Tipoff is set for 12:00pm, and you can catch the game on ESPNU.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of today's tipoff, be sure to check out our preview of the Seminoles and other related readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Florida State

Tale of The Tape: Florida State Seminoles

Josh Pastner Previews FSU

3 Things GT Basketball Needs To Improve For Conference Play

Probable Starters:

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Jose Alvarado

G Michael Devoe

F Jordan Usher

F Moses Wright

C James Banks III

- Florida State Seminoles

G Trent Forrest

G Devin Vassell

G MJ Walker

F Malik Osbourne

F RaQuan Gray

FIRST HALF:

