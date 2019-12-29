JacketsMaven
Top Stories
Basketball
Baseball
Football

Audio: Josh Pastner Previews Florida State

Matthew McGavic

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6, 1-1 ACC) have returned to the contiguous United States, back from their 2-1 run and Third Place finish in the 2019 Diamond Head Classic. Their trip to the Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i saw an opening victory against Boise State, a setback against the Houston Cougars but then a defensive clinic against Hawai'i.

Although back in the States, the Jackets are continuing their extended road trip away from McCamish. Next up, conference play gets underway with a business trip down to Tallahassee, FL for a matchup against the Florida State Seminoles (11-2, 1-1 ACC).

Prior to their trip down to the Sunshine State, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the trip to the Hawaiian Islands, the impact of getting Jose Alvarado & Jordan Usher back, how he plans to approach the rotation moving forward, the increased play of Moses Wright, the struggles of James Banks III as of late, and more. Below is the audio from the press conference:

Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Florida State

3 Things GT Basketball Needs To Improve For Conference Play

Georgia Tech Basketball 2010's All-Decade Team

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Georgia Tech Basketball 2010's All-Decade Team

Matthew McGavic

The best of the last decade from McCamish.

What To Watch For Vs. Florida State

Matthew McGavic

The matchup with the Noles kicks off ACC play.

Update To Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate Series

Matthew McGavic

The Farmview Market Spring Classic will not be at SunTrust Park in 2019.

Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team: Defense

Matthew McGavic

The best of The Flats from the last decade.

3 Things GT Basketball Needs To Improve For Conference Play

Matthew McGavic

ACC Play starts on New Year's Eve at FSU.

Georgia Tech 2010's All-Decade Team: Offense

Matthew McGavic

The best of The Flats from the last decade.

Georgia Tech Defense Stifles Hawai'i

Matthew McGavic

Hawai'i was held without a field goal in the final 10 minutes.

Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Rainbow Warriors | Game 12

Matthew McGavic

Follow for live updates and analysis from Game 12 vs. Hawai'i.

Tale of The Tape: Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's 5th overall meeting against Hawai'i.

Grimes & Houston D Take Down Yellow Jackets

Matthew McGavic

It's Tech's first ever loss to Houston.