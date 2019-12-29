Audio: Josh Pastner Previews Florida State

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6, 1-1 ACC) have returned to the contiguous United States, back from their 2-1 run and Third Place finish in the 2019 Diamond Head Classic. Their trip to the Stan Sherriff Center in Honolulu, Hawai'i saw an opening victory against Boise State, a setback against the Houston Cougars but then a defensive clinic against Hawai'i.

Although back in the States, the Jackets are continuing their extended road trip away from McCamish. Next up, conference play gets underway with a business trip down to Tallahassee, FL for a matchup against the Florida State Seminoles (11-2, 1-1 ACC).

Prior to their trip down to the Sunshine State, head coach Josh Pastner took time to meet with the media. He discussed the trip to the Hawaiian Islands, the impact of getting Jose Alvarado & Jordan Usher back, how he plans to approach the rotation moving forward, the increased play of Moses Wright, the struggles of James Banks III as of late, and more. Below is the audio from the press conference:

