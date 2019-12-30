JacketsMaven
Tale of The Tape: Florida State Seminoles

Matthew McGavic

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6, 1-1 ACC) @ Florida State Seminoles (11-2, 1-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Tuesday, December 31st at 12:00pm EST

- Location: Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, FL

- How To Watch: ESPNU (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Florida State -12.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Florida State 72, Georgia Tech 60 (13% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Florida State leads 42-29*

*1 win vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions

- Last Meeting: Florida State won 69-47 on February 16th, 2019 (home)

- Preview & Related Links:

What To Watch For Vs. Florida State

Josh Pastner Previews Florida State

3 Things GT Basketball Needs To Improve For Conference Play

Rankings:

Georgia Tech
Florida State

AP/USA Today

NR/NR

18th/20th

NET

112th

27th

RPI

99th

8th

SOS

34th

31th

KenPom

99th

19th

Sagarin

94th

15th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech
Florida State

Points

Michael Devoe (17.8)

Trent Forrest (11.8)

Rebounds

Moses Wright (7.8)

Malik Osbourne (5.0)

Assists

Jose Alvarado (3.6)

Trent Forrest (3.8)

Steals

Khalid Moore (1.6)

Devin Vassell (1.6)

Blocks

James Banks III (3.0)

Devin Vassell (1.2)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech
Florida State

Points Per Game

66.0

76.6

Field Goal %

43.4%

46.6%

FGM/FGA Per Game

24.6/56.6

27.1/58.2

Three Point %

26.9%

33.3%

3PTA/3PTM Per Game

4.8/17.7

7.1/21.2

Free Throw %

62.8%

76.6%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech
Florida State

Rebounds Per Game

36.4

34.4

Off. Reb. Per Game

8.8

10.5

Def. Reb. Per Game

27.6

23.8

Rebound Margin

-0.7

+1.3

Defense:

Georgia Tech
Florida State

Opp. Points Per Game

66.6

63.4

Opp. FG%

38.6%

39.3%

Opp. 3PT%

30.0%

31.6%

Steals Per Game

7.4

9.6

Blocks Per Game

5.6

5.3

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech
Florida State

Assists Per Game

11.9

13.3

Turnovers Per Game

17.2

13.3

Turnover Margin

-1.6

+5.2

Assist/Turnover Ratio

0.7

1.0

