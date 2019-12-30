Tale of The Tape: Florida State Seminoles

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6, 1-1 ACC) @ Florida State Seminoles (11-2, 1-1 ACC)

- Tipoff: Tuesday, December 31st at 12:00pm EST

- Location: Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, FL

- How To Watch: ESPNU (link here)

- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM

- Betting Favorite: Florida State -12.0 (KenPom)

- KenPom Prediction: Florida State 72, Georgia Tech 60 (13% chance to win)

- All-Time Series: Florida State leads 42-29*

*1 win vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions

- Last Meeting: Florida State won 69-47 on February 16th, 2019 (home)

Rankings:

Georgia Tech Florida State AP/USA Today NR/NR 18th/20th NET 112th 27th RPI 99th 8th SOS 34th 31th KenPom 99th 19th Sagarin 94th 15th

Team Leaders:

Georgia Tech Florida State Points Michael Devoe (17.8) Trent Forrest (11.8) Rebounds Moses Wright (7.8) Malik Osbourne (5.0) Assists Jose Alvarado (3.6) Trent Forrest (3.8) Steals Khalid Moore (1.6) Devin Vassell (1.6) Blocks James Banks III (3.0) Devin Vassell (1.2)

Scoring:

Georgia Tech Florida State Points Per Game 66.0 76.6 Field Goal % 43.4% 46.6% FGM/FGA Per Game 24.6/56.6 27.1/58.2 Three Point % 26.9% 33.3% 3PTA/3PTM Per Game 4.8/17.7 7.1/21.2 Free Throw % 62.8% 76.6%

Rebounding:

Georgia Tech Florida State Rebounds Per Game 36.4 34.4 Off. Reb. Per Game 8.8 10.5 Def. Reb. Per Game 27.6 23.8 Rebound Margin -0.7 +1.3

Defense:

Georgia Tech Florida State Opp. Points Per Game 66.6 63.4 Opp. FG% 38.6% 39.3% Opp. 3PT% 30.0% 31.6% Steals Per Game 7.4 9.6 Blocks Per Game 5.6 5.3

Ball Handling:

Georgia Tech Florida State Assists Per Game 11.9 13.3 Turnovers Per Game 17.2 13.3 Turnover Margin -1.6 +5.2 Assist/Turnover Ratio 0.7 1.0

