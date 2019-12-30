Tale of The Tape: Florida State Seminoles
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-6, 1-1 ACC) @ Florida State Seminoles (11-2, 1-1 ACC)
- Tipoff: Tuesday, December 31st at 12:00pm EST
- Location: Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, FL
- How To Watch: ESPNU (link here)
- How To Listen: 680 AM / 93.7 FM
- Betting Favorite: Florida State -12.0 (KenPom)
- KenPom Prediction: Florida State 72, Georgia Tech 60 (13% chance to win)
- All-Time Series: Florida State leads 42-29*
*1 win vacated by NCAA Committee on Infractions
- Last Meeting: Florida State won 69-47 on February 16th, 2019 (home)
- Preview & Related Links:
What To Watch For Vs. Florida State
Josh Pastner Previews Florida State
3 Things GT Basketball Needs To Improve For Conference Play
Rankings:
Georgia Tech
Florida State
AP/USA Today
NR/NR
18th/20th
NET
112th
27th
RPI
99th
8th
SOS
34th
31th
KenPom
99th
19th
Sagarin
94th
15th
Team Leaders:
Georgia Tech
Florida State
Points
Michael Devoe (17.8)
Trent Forrest (11.8)
Rebounds
Moses Wright (7.8)
Malik Osbourne (5.0)
Assists
Jose Alvarado (3.6)
Trent Forrest (3.8)
Steals
Khalid Moore (1.6)
Devin Vassell (1.6)
Blocks
James Banks III (3.0)
Devin Vassell (1.2)
Scoring:
Georgia Tech
Florida State
Points Per Game
66.0
76.6
Field Goal %
43.4%
46.6%
FGM/FGA Per Game
24.6/56.6
27.1/58.2
Three Point %
26.9%
33.3%
3PTA/3PTM Per Game
4.8/17.7
7.1/21.2
Free Throw %
62.8%
76.6%
Rebounding:
Georgia Tech
Florida State
Rebounds Per Game
36.4
34.4
Off. Reb. Per Game
8.8
10.5
Def. Reb. Per Game
27.6
23.8
Rebound Margin
-0.7
+1.3
Defense:
Georgia Tech
Florida State
Opp. Points Per Game
66.6
63.4
Opp. FG%
38.6%
39.3%
Opp. 3PT%
30.0%
31.6%
Steals Per Game
7.4
9.6
Blocks Per Game
5.6
5.3
Ball Handling:
Georgia Tech
Florida State
Assists Per Game
11.9
13.3
Turnovers Per Game
17.2
13.3
Turnover Margin
-1.6
+5.2
Assist/Turnover Ratio
0.7
1.0
