Gameday Live Blog/Open Thread: Yellow Jackets @ Bulldogs | Game 3

It's time for some Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate, as the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0, 1-0 ACC) are traveling to Athens, GA to take in the Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC)

Following an overtime road win over NC State and a defensive slugfest vs Elon, the Yellow Jackets are 2-0 to start the season. They are looking to go 3-0 start the season for the first time since 2015, as well winning against the Dawgs for the first time since 2016

Tipoff is set for 7:00, and you can catch the game on SEC Network Plus.

PREGAME/PREVIEW

Ahead of tonight's 7:00pm tip, be sure to check out our preview of the Bulldogs as well as other pregame readings:

What To Watch For Vs. Georgia

Tale of The Tape: Georgia Bulldogs

Ramblin' Wreck Hopes To End Recent Woes Vs. Dawgs

Probable Starters:

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

G Bubba Parham

G Michael Devoe

F Moses Wright

F Khalid Moore

F/C James Banks III

Georgia Bulldogs

G Anthony Edwards

G Tyree Crump

G Donnell Gresham, Jr.

F Amanze Ngumezi

F Rayshaun Hammonds

- Personnel Note: As noted by head coach Josh Pastner in his Monday press conference, point guard Jose Alvarado is "questionable” to play tonight.

UPDATE: Alvarado is back in the lineup tonight.

FIRST HALF:

Not the greatest basketball being played in Athens. Both teams were a combined 0-11 to start the game before a Michael Devoe 3 broke the scoreless tie. Tech is only 1-7 to begin the game, but the Bulldogs are 0-9 to start off. Neither team can buy a bucket at the first media timeout.

Now the scoring has finally started. At the second media timeout of the second half, Tech has a 14-12 advantage. Michael Devoe and UGA's Rayshaun Hammonds are both 4-5 from the field with 9 points. With a quick 2 fouls, Jose Alvarado had to head to the bench, with Bubba Parham subbing him in for the first sub of the game.

At the 7:30 mark, Tech has made 6 of their last 8 field goals but UGA has gone on an 8-0 run to make it a 20-19 game in favor of Tech. Surprisingly, Anthony Edwards has been a non factor in the game, with his first points of the game coming at the 8:17 mark off pair of free throws.

The scouts might have been here for Anthony Edwards, but UGA's Rayshawn Hammonds is taking over the first half. The junior forward is 7-9 with 17 points, and has powered the bulldogs to a 27-25 lead. Meanwhile Devoe has 14 of GT's 25 points.

Head coach Josh Pastner calls a timeout at 2:11 following a 13-3 run by UGA. At the time of the timeout, GT had been on a 3:15 scoring drought.

Tech is starting to lose control of the game, as UGA went on 13-2 run to end the first half.

Half: Georgia 35, Georgia Tech 27.

HALFTIME STATS:

SECOND HALF:

It's the same song and dance to start the second half. The Bulldogs have extended their lead out to 14 points, with Rayshaun Hammons going 10-15 from the field with 24 points. Tech has shot 33.3% from beyond the arc, but only 42.4% from the field. Devoe leads all GT scorers with 14. Of note, right before the first media timeout of the second half, Jose Alvarado seems re-injure himself.

Tech's shooting has improved a little bit, as they have made 4of their last 4 field goals and shot 7-10 so far in the second half. Moses Wright has 8 points in the second half alone to help Tech's cause. However sloppy play including a flagrant I from James Banks III has kept the Bulldogs in front at the 11:55 mark. UGA up 54-43.

GT is fighting to get back in this game. Moses Wright has exploded in the second half, going 5-7 with 11 points since half-time alone. Also helping Tech's cause, Rayshaun Hammonds picked up his 4th foul of the game at the 10:15 mark of the second half.

It's starting to not look good for Tech. At the 5:39 mark, they have missed 10 of their last 12 shots including a blown dunk from Moses Wright. Speaking of Wright, him, Bubba Parham, Khalid Moore and James Banks III all have 4 fouls.

At the final media timeout, Tech trails the Bulldogs 71-62. Moses Wright has 16 second half points, but UGA's Anthony Edwards has fallen pout of his slump and put up 14 second half points as well.

Heading into the final minute of the game, GT was down but not out. Michael Devoe, hit a 3 at the 35 second mark to pull the Yellow Jackets within 6. He was 10-18 on the night at that point with 28 points.

Devoe would get another 3 to give him over 31 points, but UGA free throws would ice the game.

Final: Georgia 82, Georgia Tech 75.

Final Stats: