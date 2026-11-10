Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for Georgia Tech Basketball vs. Eastern Kentucky

Georgia Tech is 2-0 this season after a 95-83 win in their last outing. Despite some of the struggles on the rebounding front, the Yellow Jackets were great shooting from the field vs. Georgia Southern. The Yellow Jackets shot 51% from the field and were 9-for-18 from three-point range. The Yellow Jackets have been hanging their hat on the defensive side of the ball, and it's been apparent in the first two games.

“So we’re trying to hold them under 40% (shooting), you know, and then yeah, we want to crush them on the glass.”You know, again, we win against three. Very physical teams in our scrimmages and exhibitions. And we got, you know, we got hurt. A lot of it was us not doing the things right and not being as physical as we need to be. But I think we've kind of flipped that. And now these are great opportunities while we're at home to really take it to the next level. So when, you know, we play Georgia, when we play in the ACC, Mississippi State, some of these schools like that, we'll be able to compete on the glass with them,” said Cross.

Looking at the opponent

Eastern Kentucky comes in at 2-0 this season and has won its first two matchups against KCU and Midway. They have scored 100 points in each of their first two games of the season.

Eastern Kentucky has five scorers who average double figures for the Colonels. They distribute the basketball well, and anybody can go off on any given night. Jackson Holt leads the way for the Colonels with 12.5 points per game on an efficient 52.9% from the field. A player to watch defensively is Amari Owens for Eastern Kentucky. He is a pesky defender for the Colonels and leads the way with 2.0 steals per game.

For Georgia Tech, Nasir Whitlock leads the Yellow Jackets in scoring, averaging 16.5 points per game. Colby Garland is the best shooter right now for the Yellow Jackets, nailing 100% of his shots from beyond the arc. One of the things to watch is to see if Moustapha Diop will make his season debut. He was expected to play vs. Georgia Southern, but didn’t log any minutes. It will be interesting to see if he suits up.

Who Wins?

Georgia Tech should be able to get to 3-0 vs Eastern Kentucky. ESPN analytics gives Georgia Tech an 85.5% chance to win the game. The key thing is for the Yellow Jackets is getting back to rebounding the basketball at a high level.

The Yellow Jackets were outrebounded by 11 in their last game vs Georgia Southern. The Eagles also dominated the offensive rebounding category and were +15 vs. the Yellow Jackets. We know they have pretty good rebounders for the most part.