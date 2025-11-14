Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for Georgia Tech vs Georgia Basketball
Georgia and Georgia Tech will meet for the 201st edition of Clean, Old-Fashioned hate on the basketball court. The Yellow Jackets are looking to end a two-game skid against their rival. Georgia Tech fell to Georgia last year at home, 77-69.
Georgia Tech is 3-0 heading into this matchup against its rival, Georgia. Although it hasn’t been pretty, the Yellow Jackets have defeated MD Eastern, Bryant, and SE Louisiana. They have been gritty wins for the Yellow Jackets besides Bryant, but they could prove to help them further along in the season.
Georgia is also 3-0 after picking up wins over Bellarmine, MD Eastern, and Morehead State. The Bulldogs have surpassed 90 points in every game played this season. Georgia has one of the better offenses in the country and has been tough to slow down in the early going.
Will Georgia Tech be able to slow down a high-octane attack?
Who comes out on top
It is the biggest game of the season to date for the Yellow Jackets, who will play an SEC opponent and a tournament team from a year ago. Georgia has one of the best scoring offenses in the country and is ranked No.5, averaging 106 points per game. The Bulldogs are led by sophomore Jeremiah Wilkinson, who is averaging 16.3 points per game. High-flying and human highlight reel Jacob Wilkins has been an impressive freshman for Georgia through the first three games, averaging 14.3 points, four rebounds, and one block this season.
In contrast, the Yellow Jackets have one of the top scoring defenses in the country and rank No.6, giving up an average of 52.3 points per game this season. The Yellow Jackets have improved their perimeter defense, and they have two shot blockers in the paint in Baye Ndongo and Mouhamed Sylla. Sylla has been a double-double machine and has recorded three consecutive double-doubles in his first three games of his collegiate career. Sylla is already considered a star for the Yellow Jackets and is averaging 13.3 points and 12 rebounds per game. His best game came in the season opener against MD Eastern, where he finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds. Sylla has been a great addition to Georgia Tech this year.
This matchup will come down to whether Georgia Tech can affect Georgia defensively and make it tough for them to score. The Bulldogs play really good defense and have really good perimeter players. The NET rankings haven’t come out just yet for the season from NCAA.com, but the Yellow Jackets can do a lot for their chances of making an NCAA tournament with a road win against their rival. It could pay dividends, especially if Georgia is a good team this season.
The game will be featured on the SEC Network with a 9:00 pm tip in Athens.
FInal Score: Georgia Tech 75, Georgia 69
