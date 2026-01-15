Former Cincinnati EDGE Tim Griffin Commits To Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech had added its fourth edge rusher in the 2026 transfer portal cycle and this one is a homecoming with former Cincinnati EDGE Tim Griffin coming back where it all started in high school. Girffin starred at Alcovy High School, where he made a name for himself and became a top player in the state.

Here is more on Griffin when I wrote about him earlier in the month.

“An area where he graded fairly well this season was tackling, according to Pro Football Focus (PFF). Griffin finished with a 73.2 tackling grade on 24 snaps. Most of his snaps came on run defense, with 19 of the 24 coming to stop the run. This is a good sign for Georgia Tech because they struggled mightily with stopping the run a year ago. Teams gashed them consistently on the run, and a lot of issues came from containing their gaps.

He starred at Alcovy High School in Covington, Georgia, where he made a name for himself and stood out. Coming out of high school, he was rated as a three-star prospect, the No.121 defensive lineman, the No.131 player in Georgia, with an 86 overall rating per 247Sports.”

You can never have too much pass rush help, and it is always good to add to the position. It is an area the Yellow Jackets have struggled mightily and need more pressure and disruptive plays at the edge rusher position. They now have a mix of veterans and young hungry players that should help get the team to play at a high level in 2026. With Vicent Carroll-Jackson, Noah Carter, Tawfiq Thomas, and now Griffin. They have a solid base to get it done and players who can come in and play at a high level. With Griffin, he has a relentless motor, a quick first step, and a powerful lower body that allows him to get past offensive linemen.

With Jess Simposon and Kyle Pope as his coaches, he should be able to get the most out of his talent and be a key contributor next fall. I think he will have extra motivation with the return home to play in front of his friends and family. This feels like the first time in the Brent Key era that he has legitimate game wreckers and guys on the edge who can make plays consistently and wreck havoc on opposing teams in 2026. They have desperately needed this, and it looks like they finally have it.



