Everything From Georgia Tech Guard Kam Craft After The Loss To Pittsburgh

Georgia Tech had its fair share of struggles on the offensive side of the ball in the game against Pittsburgh. However, Kam Craft, off the bench, came up big for head coach Damon Stoudamire, making shots and contributing to the team. He finished with 14 points on 5-8 shooting and was 4-6 from beyond the arc. He went 3-4 from three-point range in the second half and provided a spark. He talked to the media after the game. Here is everything he had to say.

On how to fix coming out slow…

“I think it's an emphasis that we've been struggling with just every game we're putting ourselves in a hole.And to be positive, we have been building ourselves out of it, playing back into the game. So I think we just need to have a new mentality coming into the game and just make that our main emphasis. We can't start off like that and expect to win in this league.”

On digging themselves out of an early ACC hole…

“Yeah, I think in this league with how good it is, we gotta take it one game at a time. We have a lot of quad one games or big games that can help us moving forward. uh We just need to be better, go back to the drawing board and fix everything.”

On whether there is a disconnect between practice and the games…

“I would just say collectively as a group, effort and toughness is there, we just need to play smarter and execute better. I think our execution is what's really killing us because we always play hard. We always gonna play hard for coach. We just need to execute at a higher level.”

On if he felt he was getting into a rhythm…

“Yeah, for sure. Just coming off screens, doing what I do and staying confident as a shooter. I think it helps me get into a rhythm. You know, just playing with the guys and playing within motion and coming off screens for sure.”

On potentially full-court pressing earlier in the game…

“Yeah, I feel like when we speed the game up, we do a good job. It's just, I feel like we shouldn't be putting ourselves in position to have to do the end of games. We want to be playing in closer games, obviously. So we just need to do what we need to do in practice moving forward.”



