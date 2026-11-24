Georgia Tech comes in at 5-1 after a tough defeat at home to the Georgia Bulldogs. It was a great second-half for the Yellow Jackets fueled by major adjustments, but they couldn’t quite get it done. Now, they welcome in Samford Bulldogs looking to get back to the win column.



Samford comes in at 3-2 on the season and is led by Will Shaver, who averages 15.6 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Even more impressive is his shooting. He currently ranks 20th in the nation, shooting 68.9% from the field. In his last game out, he tied a season-high vs. UNC Asheville with 17 points. He is one the Yellow Jackets will have to slow down to have a chance on Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs are currently on a two-game win streak and shoot the ball well from the floor at a scorching 49%. When they get going, they are tough to slow down. The Yellow Jackets are known for their infamous slow starts, and to avoid an upset they must start out faster.

Tylis Jordan has been the early story for the Yellow Jackets this season and, after a 19-point effort in a loss to Georgia, has notched five consecutive double-figure games.



Last time out, he finished with 17 points and nine assists. Valdes has a good knack for knowing where to go with the basketball, and who to get it to, especially in dry spells for the team. He also has been shooting well this year, nailing an impressive 52.9% of his threes.

A player to watch that could be emerging is Kayden Allen. He is a guy who can contribute on the offensive side of the ball, especially when the Yellow Jackets get in trouble and have the occasional lull. On Friday night against Georgia, Allen finished with a career-high 16 points. His development will be crucial to the Yellow Jackets moving forward; especially if he can provide that on a nightly basis, it could be invaluable.

One story to watch is if Kam Craft can get back on track. He struggled mightily against Georgia last time out and was 0-for-4 from the field. Some nights you aren’t going to have it, but Craft is a big part of the Yellow Jackets and what they do. He is the second-leading scorer on the team, averaging 11.5 points per game.

“Yeah, I mean I thought all of Cam's were good shots for sure. I mean, there may have been one or two, you know, overall they weren't great shots, but you know, I felt for the most part our three-point shooting was, you know, we took the right ones. There were a couple maybe tough shots we took in the first half that were out of rhythm that I wasn't a big fan of, but you know, second half I thought all our shots were pretty good shots and you know, you have confidence that he's going to get it going at any time and you know, he makes offense easier because they have to respect him even if he's 0 for 10, they still got to respect him,” said Cross.

Who wins?

Georgia Tech is a major favorite at home with a 75.3% chance to knock off the Bulldogs. Coming in at No.117 in the KenPom Rankings, the Yellow Jackets are still in search of a a signature win, which won’t come until they play Mississippi State. Samford will be a game they can build momentum and get their guys going.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 90, Samford 65