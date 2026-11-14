Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction for Georgia Tech vs UNC Asheville Basketball

Georgia Tech is 3-0 for the first time since 2012-2013, after a second-half surge when they last were on the hardwood against Eastern Kentucky. Defense was a big part of it, as the Yellow Jackets held the Colonels 30+ points under their average. The second half was fueled by ball movement, adjustments, good shots, and stellar play on the defensive end.

“I'm proud of our guys. We experienced a little bit of adversity in the first half, definitely was not our best performance. And second half, we kind of came together, took better care of the basketball and really did a great job on the boards and did a great job taking care of it. It was one of our better second halves that we've had. I think it's good for our guys to experience that adversity because it's going to happen throughout the season. Responding and finding a way to win because that game easily could have went the other direction. So I'm proud of them for that,” said Cross.

Preview

As we turn the page, the Yellow Jackets will face UNC Asheville, which comes in at 2-2. They have wins over West Georgia and Erskine, and losses to Richmond and Western Carolina.

UNC Asheville is led by Connor Dubsky who is averaging 13.0 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. Last time out, Ja’Corey Lipkins led the the Bulldogs with 16 points in the win over West Georgia. A player the Yellow Jackets will have to gameplan for is Daniel Thomas who leads the Bulldogs on the glass with seven rebounds per game. He is good with putbacks and finishing around the rim. He is shooting 63.2% from the field and is extremely efficient.

One player who has been a pleasant surprise this season has been Tylis Jordan. The Ole Miss transfer has been making his presence felt and coming up with big plays on both ends of the floor. His potential is through the roof, and after dropping a game-high 27 points, the attention has been amplified around the sophomore player. He could be the next great player and one that the Bulldogs will have to account for. Here is a closer look at what Jordan has been doing this season.

Another player to watch for the Yellow Jackets in this game is Victor Valdes. He was a great contributor off the bench with his 17 points, six rebounds, and six assists. He shot 71.4% from the field and really steadied things when he came into the game. If they can get that consistent play from the veteran, it could be valuable moving forward.

Who wins?

Georgia Tech is heavily favored on Saturday vs. UNC Asheville with an 87.2% chance to win per ESPN Analytics. Georgia Tech should be able to roll in this game. Their guard play has been solid this season, as long as they take care of the ball. If they can get good contributions from the bench and can dominate the glass, it should be an easy game for them.

Final Score: Georgia Tech 85, UNC Asheville 62