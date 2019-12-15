Khalid Moore Discusses Kentucky Game And Team Moving Forward

Forward Khalid Moore seems to share the same sentiment as his head coach as to what went wrong against the Kentucky Wildcats.

"I feel that we executed our offense pretty good, we got the open shots that we were looking for," he said. "We just have to hit them, they just didn't fall for us tonight. Just gotta keep moving on."

Him and the rest of the Yellow Jackets had the #8 Wildcats within striking distance for a majority of the game, up until a stretch midway through the second half where almost nothing seemed to fall for them. "We got a lot of open shots that I feel just weren't falling for us tonight. If it would, it would have been a completely different game. That's just the way it goes sometimes."

Despite the loss, the sophomore is still optimistic moving forward. He feels that they have a really solid team, and should be even better once Jose Alvarado and Jordan Usher come back. "We made a few mistakes, but we just gotta learn from them and keep getting better," he said, also noting that many of the mistakes made tonight were entirely correctible.

Some of this optimism could also be due to the fact that he found his groove on both ends of the floor early on against the Wildcats. "It really helps my confidence," he said. "Just being comfortable plating my own game, not really worrying about making mistakes."

