Alvarado: "This Is The Most Important Part Of The Season"

The 2019-20 college basketball season has reached the approximate halfway point, with the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets possessing a dead even mark of 8-8 as well as 3-3 in conference play.

But as of late the Jackets are playing much better than their record suggests they are. They had a blazing start in their win over North Carolina Tar Heels, took the #2 Duke Blue Devils to the brink, and were the physically more dominant team against Boston College.

This week, Georgia Tech will play back-to-back home games for the first time since they played 4 in a row against Arkansas, Bethune-Cookman, Nebraska and Syracuse towards the beginning of the season (2-2 in that stretch). However they were without junior point guard Jose Alvarado and junior forward Jordan Usher during that time.

Now that Tech has their full compliment of players and things are starting to really click for them, now is one of the more crucial points of the season if they have any shot at making a run for an NCAA Tournament bid. In fact if you ask Alvarado, it's the most important.

"I think this is the most important part of the season right now (these two games)," he said. "We need to try and get ahead and not go back and forth between winning and losing."

For reference, Georgia Tech has flip-flopped between winning and losing over their last 8 games this season. But after feeding off the energy they experienced against Duke last Wednesday, they're ready to get back on the court and string together some wins.

This week is not a cake walk though. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are one of the most well coached teams in the nation, and their next game after that is against the defending national champion Virginia Cavaliers. Even with last season's champs on the horizon, Alvarado is still taking it one game at a time.

"We really wanna focus on Notre Dame on Wednesday, then focus on Saturday [against UVA]. But we're really focused on Wednesday because Notre Dame is a good team."

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp