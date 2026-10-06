Notes and Quotes From Karen Blair and Georgia Tech WBB at ACC Tipoff

College Basketball is getting closer and there is no better evidence of that than ACC tipoff.

Georgia Tech is entering the second season of the Karen Blair era and she was there in Charlotte alongside La'Nya Foster and Talayah Walker and they got a chance to talk with the media about their upcoming season.

Blair excited for the returning talent and team chemistry

Georgia Tech was one of the toughest teams to play towards the end of the season in the ACC and they are returning seven players from last year's team. One of the first questions that Blair was asked was about the returning players and the new talent on the team and how they have meshed together:

Yeah, I mean, having seven returners is huge. You know, we didn't talk about Inés earlier, but this is her fifth year at Georgia Tech. You know, we lost her four games into the season last year, but having those seven that have gone through the program, they understand. They've established the culture and the foundation.

The one thing these guys have done is they did a great job of the newcomers, they brought them in, were really intentional with activities during the summer, getting to know each other, and creating that connection.

You've got to have that chemistry off the court before you're going to get that chemistry on the court."

That chemistry is what Georgia Tech is hoping will result in a big season.

Walker mentioned that chemistry is going to be the X-Factor for this team this season.

"I think chemistry really. I think we have a bunch of great players who can make shots, play great defense, but I think as long as we're all on the same page together, we can do some pretty great things. And just supporting each other. Yeah, I think the chemistry is going to be a big thing for us."

Homecourt advantage

Georgia Tech was 10-6 at home last season and it was the largest single season home attendance for a season in program history. Blair gave a shoutout to the homecourt advantage that the program was able to create in her first year as the head coach:

"Our fans were great last year. It became -- it was a really hard place to win, so we're really grateful for that. I think we've now -- going into year two we've also been able to spend more time in the community. I think that's part of our responsibility is getting out, creating that connection.



Our team getting to know -- you know, getting out, getting to know more people, and then in return, getting people back.



You know, it's everything. There's nothing like that energy that you get. I think our very first game we're starting with the education game. Nothing better than having thousands of screaming kids just -- you are already nervous in the first game, and then you add in all the screaming kids. But yeah, it's our goal.



We've been really intentional of trying to get more people at our games. Right now for us it's helpful. Atlanta Dream going to the semifinals, one game. We've enjoyed going to those games and supporting them and that organization. We want that fan base to also be supporting us at Georgia Tech."