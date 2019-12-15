JacketsMaven
Bubba Parham Discusses Kentucky Game

Matthew McGavic

It wasn't quite the 35 point performance that he had in his previous outing against the Wildcats, but Bubba Parham's presence was felt on the court nonetheless. When the final buzzer sounded from Rupp Arena, he was one of 3 Yellow Jackets to score in double figures, and was the only one to hit multiple three pointers.

The junior point guard said that their offense "got into what [they] wanted to get into, we just didn't make shots."

Despite only trailing by 6 points when both teams head into the locker room at half time, the Yellow Jackets would add 8 more point to that deficit once the game was over. When asked about why momentum seemed to swing in the opposite direction once the second half began, he simply replied "we made shots [in the first half]."

It's a simple analysis, but albeit a correct one. In the first half, Georgia Tech connect on 50% of their shots from the field, and were 4-7 on threes, including at one point hitting 3 of them in a row.

The second half was a much different story. Tech shot just 37.9% and went a paltry 1-11 from beyond the arc. The defense was doing its job during this time, but the offense had a hard time catching up.

However Parham took the opposite stance, saying that they "made silly turnovers and gave them easy transition buckets." In the same breath, he also stated that it was things that can be cleaned up moving forward.

