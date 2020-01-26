What Josh Pastner Said After Georgia Tech's 64-58 Win Over NC State

Opening statement:

“First off, I want to give a lot of credit to North Carolina State. They’re a very, very good basketball team, obviously very well coached. They’ve got a lot of very good players, and as usual these North Carolina State vs. Georgia Tech games just come right down to the wire and its possession by possession, so, a lot of credit to North Carolina State and their coaching staff. As always, they’re just a really good basketball team.

“Our guys fought, battled, clawed their way. They’re at the doorstep, and we’ve improved. We’ve gotten better as a team; we just have to be able to get through the door. That was our next step in our progression, and our guys found a way to defend and we defended at a high level, holding them to the percentages we did. It’s all through defense. It was a gritty, gritty win. So, a lot of credit to the two guys to my right [Jose Alvarado and Evan Cole], and then just the entire team really stepped up. Michael Devoe had a sore foot, that’s why he didn’t play. I didn’t know he wasn’t going to play until 11 minutes before tipoff, so, he’s kind of day-by-day and that’s just kind of where we’re at. He was sore before the Louisville game and he didn’t know if he was going to play either, and that was basically a game-time decision, so, that’s where that is. But great win for us and I’m really proud of our guys. Guys fought, competed, 50/50 balls and everything else.”

On Khalid Moore, who started in place of Michael Devoe:

“I was proud of Khalid because he didn’t know he was going to get the start until eight minutes on the clock before tipoff when they came back in. He hadn’t played in a while and he was ready to go and gave us great minutes. His energy, his defensive hustle, he did a great job with that.”

On the impact the home crowd:

“I want to say a great shout out to the crowd. The crowd was great, the atmosphere was great. The crowd gave us a great lift. So a great shout out and kudos, as always, to the Georgia Tech crowd. My belly just burns to want to get to that championship level program that Georgia Tech wants and we’re right there and our next step was to be able to finish some of these games and today was a good step in the right direction.”

On Georgia Tech’s defensive play throughout the game:

“I thought defensively we did some good things, but we’ve been a good defensive team. We defended well on Wednesday. And actually, we had some turnovers early in the first half but we did a better job of taking care of the ball in the second half. Jose [Alvarado] tied the school record with eight steals, and that last one was just a big one, which gave us our seventh three-stop in a row, or seventh ‘kill’ as we like to call it. Just a real gritty, gutty win for Georgia Tech and our guys, I just can’t say enough about them.”

On the play of Evan Cole and the frontcourt players:

“Evan, every time he steps in he gives us great minutes, his energy, his effort, his motor. I’m a guy, and these guys know, that when these guys are playing with great energy and/or a group is playing well, I’m just going to let that go and let it happen. And I thought James Banks III gave us great minutes in the middle, affecting a lot of shots. I think that was good. Maybe even some stat sheet stuff that doesn’t show up, he really did a nice job in the middle. And I thought that Moses [Wright], when we had James out and Moses was at the five, there was a stretch there defensively that I thought Moses did a good job defensively as well.”

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook - @GeorgiaTechSI

Twitter - @GeorgiaTechSI and Matthew McGavic at @GeneralWasp